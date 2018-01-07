Sydsvenskan
Nöje

Östlund tror på Golden Globe-vinst

Ruben Östlund och Alexander Skarsgård kan gå hem med pris – nu är det inte lång tid kvar till 2018 års Golden Globe-gala. – Det är klart att man går dit med förhoppning om att vinna, säger Östlund till TT.

TT
Ruben Östlunds film "The square" är nominerad till en Golden Globe. Arkivbild.Bild: Jessica Gow/TT
Natten till måndag svensk tid hålls den prestigefulla Golden Globe-galan i Los Angeles under ledning av Seth Meyers, och i år finns Sverige representerat både bland prisutdelare och nominerade.
Alexander Skarsgård är nominerad i kategorin bästa manliga biroll i kategorin tv-serie, miniserie eller tv-film för sin roll som den våldsamme hustrumisshandlaren Perry Wright i tv-serien "Big little lies". Ruben Östlunds film "The square" är nominerad i kategorin bästa icke engelskspråkiga film. Dessutom ska svenska stjärnskådespelaren Alicia Vikander dela ut pris, enligt Variety.
Ruben Östlund är på plats i Los Angeles för att närvara vid galan.
– Det ska bli roligt att gå dit med Erik (Hemmendorff, reds anm) och Claes (Bang, reds anm). Tyvärr får mina döttrar vänta på hotellet, de är bara 15 år så de fick inte följa med. Det är klart att man går dit med förhoppningarna om att vinna, men man vet aldrig hur det går. Det är väldigt roligt att vara nominerad, helt enkelt, säger han.
TT: Har du förberett något tacktal?
– Litegrann har jag tänkt på vad jag ska göra. Jag kommer väl att fundera lite mer framöver också. Jag tror att vi har ganska bra chanser, faktiskt. Jag tror att vi ligger ganska bra till, säger Ruben Östlund.
Det har tidigare rapporterats om att flera kvinnliga skådespelare ska klä sig i svart på galan för att protestera mot de sexuella trakasserier och övergrepp som skakat Hollywood under hösten. Ruben Östlund säger att de har försökt kolla upp hur det ser ut bland de manliga deltagarna.
– Det verkar som att männen har svart på sig redan från början. Men jag har hört om att de har diskuterat det där, säger Ruben Östlund.
Fakta

Nomineringar i urval

Bästa film: “Call me by your name”, “Dunkirk”, “The post”, “The shape of water”, "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Bästa regissör: Guillermo del Toro, “The shape of water”, Martin McDonagh, "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”, Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”, Ridley Scott, “All the money in the world”, Steven Spielberg, “The post”

Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film: "The square" (Sverige), "En fantastisk kvinna" (Chile), "First they killed my father" (Kambodja), "Aus dem nichts" (Tyskland), "Loveless" (Ryssland)

Bästa tv, drama: "The crown", "Game of thrones", "The handmaid’s tale", "Stranger things", "This is us"

Bästa manliga huvudroll, drama: Timothée Chalamet, “Call me by your name", Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom thread”, Tom Hanks, “The post", Gary Oldman, “Darkest hour”, Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll, drama: Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s game”, Sally Hawkins, “The shape of water”, Frances McDormand, “Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri", Meryl Streep, “The post”, Michelle Williams, “All the money in the world”

Bästa miniserie/tv-film: "Big little lies", "Fargo", "Feud: Bette and Joan", "The sinner", "Top of the lake: China girl"

Bästa manliga biroll, tv-serie/miniserie/tv-film: Alfred Molina, "Feud", Alexander Skarsgård, "Big little lies", David Thewlis, "Fargo", David Harbour, "Stranger things", Christian Slater, "Mr Robot"

Bästa kvinnliga biroll, drama/miniserie/tv-film: Laura Dern, "Big little lies", Ann Dowd, "The handmaid’s tale", Chrissy Metz, "This is us", Michelle Pfeiffer, "The wizard of lies", Shailene Woodley, "Big little lies"

Bästa manliga huvudroll, drama/miniserie/tv-film: Robert De Niro, "The wizard of lies", Jude Law, "The young pope", Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks", Ewan McGregor, "Fargo", Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll, drama/miniserie/tv-film: Jessica Biel, "The sinner", Nicole Kidman, "Big little lies", Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan", Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan", Reese Witherspoon, "Big little lies"

Nöje Film
Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons