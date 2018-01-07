Östlund tror på Golden Globe-vinst

Fakta

Bästa film: “Call me by your name”, “Dunkirk”, “The post”, “The shape of water”, "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Bästa regissör: Guillermo del Toro, “The shape of water”, Martin McDonagh, "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”, Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”, Ridley Scott, “All the money in the world”, Steven Spielberg, “The post”

Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film: "The square" (Sverige), "En fantastisk kvinna" (Chile), "First they killed my father" (Kambodja), "Aus dem nichts" (Tyskland), "Loveless" (Ryssland)

Bästa tv, drama: "The crown", "Game of thrones", "The handmaid’s tale", "Stranger things", "This is us"

Bästa manliga huvudroll, drama: Timothée Chalamet, “Call me by your name", Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom thread”, Tom Hanks, “The post", Gary Oldman, “Darkest hour”, Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll, drama: Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s game”, Sally Hawkins, “The shape of water”, Frances McDormand, “Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri", Meryl Streep, “The post”, Michelle Williams, “All the money in the world”

Bästa miniserie/tv-film: "Big little lies", "Fargo", "Feud: Bette and Joan", "The sinner", "Top of the lake: China girl"

Bästa manliga biroll, tv-serie/miniserie/tv-film: Alfred Molina, "Feud", Alexander Skarsgård, "Big little lies", David Thewlis, "Fargo", David Harbour, "Stranger things", Christian Slater, "Mr Robot"

Bästa kvinnliga biroll, drama/miniserie/tv-film: Laura Dern, "Big little lies", Ann Dowd, "The handmaid’s tale", Chrissy Metz, "This is us", Michelle Pfeiffer, "The wizard of lies", Shailene Woodley, "Big little lies"

Bästa manliga huvudroll, drama/miniserie/tv-film: Robert De Niro, "The wizard of lies", Jude Law, "The young pope", Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks", Ewan McGregor, "Fargo", Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll, drama/miniserie/tv-film: Jessica Biel, "The sinner", Nicole Kidman, "Big little lies", Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan", Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan", Reese Witherspoon, "Big little lies"