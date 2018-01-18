John Fogerty får upp ångan

John "Never lost one minute of sleeping" Fogerty har blivit varse en ny actionfilm som regissören Babak Najafi gett namnet "Proud Mary". Och nu är han sur. Det var ju inte så här han menade – Proud Mary är en flodångare, inte en kontraktsmördare.

Han stör sig inte bara på titeln, utan också på den väldigt roliga undertexten på filmaffischen: "Killing for the man every night and day".

My songs are special to me. Precious. So it irks me when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of my music and the good will it has earned with the public for their own financial gain. Over the years, I have often found myself directly opposed to these uses, säger han till Rolling Stone Magazine.

Det var lättare förr, när filmer hette sådant som "Who'll stop the rain", "Bad moon rising" och "Green river".