Oscarsgalans alla vinnare

Bästa film: "The shape of water"
Bästa regi: Guillermo del Toro: "The shape of water"
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll: Frances McDormand, "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Bästa manliga huvudroll: Gary Oldman: "Darkest hour"
Bästa manliga biroll: Sam Rockwell: "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Bästa kvinnliga biroll: Allison Janney: "I, Tonya"
Bästa animerade långfilm: "Coco"
Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film: "En fantastisk kvinna" (Chile)
Bästa manus: Jordan Peele: "Get out"
Bästa manus efter förlaga: James Ivory: "Call me by your name"
Bästa foto: Roger Deakins: "Blade runner 2049"
Bästa kostym: “Phantom Thread” – Mark Bridges
Bästa dokumentär (långfilm): “Icarus”
Bästa makeup och hår: “Darkest Hour” – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski och Lucy Sibbick
Bästa ljudredigering: “Dunkirk” – Richard King och Alex Gibson
Bästa produktionsdesign: “The Shape of Water” – Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau och Jeff Melvin
Bästa visuella effekter: "Blade Runner 2049”
Bästa klippning: “Dunkirk” – Lee Smith
Bästa originalmusik: ”The shape of water” – Alexandre Desplat
Bästa originalsång: "Remember me" från "Coco"