Oscarsgalans alla vinnare

"The shape of water" utsågs till bästa film på Oscarsgalan och filmens regissör Guillermo del Toro prisades i regikategorin. Här är övriga pristagare:

Bästa film: "The shape of water"

Bästa regi: Guillermo del Toro: "The shape of water"

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll: Frances McDormand, "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Bästa manliga huvudroll: Gary Oldman: "Darkest hour"

Bästa manliga biroll: Sam Rockwell: "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Bästa kvinnliga biroll: Allison Janney: "I, Tonya"

Bästa animerade långfilm: "Coco"

Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film: "En fantastisk kvinna" (Chile)

Bästa manus: Jordan Peele: "Get out"

Bästa manus efter förlaga: James Ivory: "Call me by your name"

Bästa foto: Roger Deakins: "Blade runner 2049"

Bästa kostym: “Phantom Thread” – Mark Bridges

Bästa dokumentär (långfilm): “Icarus”

Bästa makeup och hår: “Darkest Hour” – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski och Lucy Sibbick

Bästa ljudredigering: “Dunkirk” – Richard King och Alex Gibson

Bästa produktionsdesign: “The Shape of Water” – Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau och Jeff Melvin

Bästa visuella effekter: "Blade Runner 2049”

Bästa klippning: “Dunkirk” – Lee Smith

Bästa originalmusik: ”The shape of water” – Alexandre Desplat

Bästa originalsång: "Remember me" från "Coco"