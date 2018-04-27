Topplistorna: Avicii singel- och albumetta

Album:
1. (10) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
2. (Åt) Avicii: "True"
3. (Åt) Avicii: "Stories"
4. (1) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
5. (Ny) J Cole: "KOD"
6. (2) The Weeknd: "My dear melancholy"
7. (3) Kygo: "Kids in love"
8. (4) Hov1: "Hov1"
9. (6) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
10. (7) Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy"
11. (5) XXX Tentacion: "?"
12. (9) Imagine Dragons: "Evolve"
13. (8) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
14. (11) Post Malone: "Stoney"
15. (Åt) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"
16. (12) Dua Lipa: "Dua Lipa"
17. (14) Z E: "Min penna blöder"
18. (Ny) A perfect circle: "Eat the elephant"
19. (19) Chris Kläfford: "Treading water"
20. (Ny) Hästpojken: "Hästpojken är död"
Singlar:
1. (60) Avicii: "Without you (feat. Sandro Cavazza)"
2. (Åt) Avicii: "Wake me up!"
3. (57) Avicii: "Lonely together (feat. Rita Ora)"
4. (Åt) Avicii: "Levels"
5. (Åt) Avicii: "Waiting for love"
6. (Åt) Avicii: "Hey brother"
7. (1) Hov1: "Hon dansar vidare i livet"
8. (Åt) Avicii: "The nights"
9. (3) Kygo & Miguel: "Remind me to forget"
10. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "No tears left to cry"
11. (4) Drake: "Nice for what"
12. (Åt) Avicii: "For a better day"
13. (2) Rudimental: "These days feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen"
14. (Åt) Avicii: "Broken Arrows"
15. (10) Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: "One kiss"
16. (29) Tungevaag & Raaban: "All for love"
17. (Åt) Avicii: "You be love (feat. Billy Raffoul)"
18. (Åt) Avicii: "You make me"
19. (5) Marshmello och Anne-Marie: "Friends"
20. (6) Drake: "God's plan"
Källa: GLF