Sydsvenskan
Nöje

Topplistorna: Avicii singel- och albumetta

Förra veckan avled den svenska världsstjärnan Avicii, men hans musik lever vidare och toppar veckans albumlista med "Avici (01)" och singellistan med "Without you (feat. Sandro Cavazza)", och ligger även på de efterföljande placeringarna.

TT
Artisten Avicii toppar veckans listor. Arkivbild.Bild: John Shearer/AP
Album:
1. (10) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
2. (Åt) Avicii: "True"
3. (Åt) Avicii: "Stories"
4. (1) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
5. (Ny) J Cole: "KOD"
6. (2) The Weeknd: "My dear melancholy"
7. (3) Kygo: "Kids in love"
8. (4) Hov1: "Hov1"
9. (6) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
10. (7) Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy"
11. (5) XXX Tentacion: "?"
12. (9) Imagine Dragons: "Evolve"
13. (8) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
14. (11) Post Malone: "Stoney"
15. (Åt) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"
16. (12) Dua Lipa: "Dua Lipa"
17. (14) Z E: "Min penna blöder"
18. (Ny) A perfect circle: "Eat the elephant"
19. (19) Chris Kläfford: "Treading water"
20. (Ny) Hästpojken: "Hästpojken är död"
Singlar:
1. (60) Avicii: "Without you (feat. Sandro Cavazza)"
2. (Åt) Avicii: "Wake me up!"
3. (57) Avicii: "Lonely together (feat. Rita Ora)"
4. (Åt) Avicii: "Levels"
5. (Åt) Avicii: "Waiting for love"
6. (Åt) Avicii: "Hey brother"
7. (1) Hov1: "Hon dansar vidare i livet"
8. (Åt) Avicii: "The nights"
9. (3) Kygo & Miguel: "Remind me to forget"
10. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "No tears left to cry"
11. (4) Drake: "Nice for what"
12. (Åt) Avicii: "For a better day"
13. (2) Rudimental: "These days feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen"
14. (Åt) Avicii: "Broken Arrows"
15. (10) Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: "One kiss"
16. (29) Tungevaag & Raaban: "All for love"
17. (Åt) Avicii: "You be love (feat. Billy Raffoul)"
18. (Åt) Avicii: "You make me"
19. (5) Marshmello och Anne-Marie: "Friends"
20. (6) Drake: "God's plan"
Källa: GLF
Nöje Musik
Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons