Topplistorna: Netta går in på topplistan

Post Malone håller ställningen som etta, både på singel- och albumlistan. Men under honom börjar det röra på sig. Eurovisionvinnaren Netta går in som högsta nykomling med "Toy" på singellistans femteplats. Albumlistans högst placerade nykomling är Arctic Monkeys på plats åtta.

Album:

1. (1) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

2. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

3. (3) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

4. (5) Avicii: "True"

5. (4) Avicii: "Stories"

6. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"

7. (7) Kygo: "Kids in love"

8. (Ny) Arctic Monkeys: "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

9. (8) Hov1: "Hov1"

10. (10) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

11. (12) Imagine Dragons: "Evolve"

12. (9) The Weeknd: "My dear melancholy"

13. (13) Fricky: "Aqua aura"

14. (14) Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy"

15. (Ny) Aden & Asme: "Vågor & fåglar"

16. (18) Axwell & Ingrosso: "More than you know"

17. (17) Post Malone: "Stoney"

18. (15) ZE: "Min penna blöder"

19. (16) XXX Tentacion: "?"

20. (23) Zara Larsson: "So good"

Singlar:

1. (1) Post Malone: "Better now"

2. (2) Avicii featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Without you"

3. (3) Hov1: "Hon dansar vidare i livet"

4. (6) Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: "One kiss"

5. (Ny) Netta: "Toy"

6. (5) Kygo & Miguel: "Remind me to forget"

7. (4) Avicii: "Wake me up"

8. (7) Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen: "These days"

9. (59) Childish Gambino: "This is America"

10. (13) Vigiland featuring Alexander Tidebrink: "Be your friend"

11. (44) Benjamin Ingrosso: "Dance you off"

12. (21) Benjamin Ingrosso & Felix Sandman: "Tror du att han bryr sig"

13. (9) Drake: "Nice for what"

14. (20) Dennis Lloyd: "Nevermind"

15. (Ny) Eleni Foureria: "Fuego"

16. (15) David Guetta & Sia: "Flames"

17. (12) Ariana Grande: "No tears left to cry"

18. (10) Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign: "Psycho"

19. (14) Marshmello & Anne-Marie: "Friends"

20. (8) Avicii featuring Rita Ora: "Lonely together"

Källa: GLF