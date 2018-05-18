Topplistorna: Netta går in på topplistan

Album:
1. (1) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
2. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
3. (3) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
4. (5) Avicii: "True"
5. (4) Avicii: "Stories"
6. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"
7. (7) Kygo: "Kids in love"
8. (Ny) Arctic Monkeys: "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"
9. (8) Hov1: "Hov1"
10. (10) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
11. (12) Imagine Dragons: "Evolve"
12. (9) The Weeknd: "My dear melancholy"
13. (13) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
14. (14) Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy"
15. (Ny) Aden & Asme: "Vågor & fåglar"
16. (18) Axwell & Ingrosso: "More than you know"
17. (17) Post Malone: "Stoney"
18. (15) ZE: "Min penna blöder"
19. (16) XXX Tentacion: "?"
20. (23) Zara Larsson: "So good"
Singlar:
1. (1) Post Malone: "Better now"
2. (2) Avicii featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Without you"
3. (3) Hov1: "Hon dansar vidare i livet"
4. (6) Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: "One kiss"
5. (Ny) Netta: "Toy"
6. (5) Kygo & Miguel: "Remind me to forget"
7. (4) Avicii: "Wake me up"
8. (7) Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen: "These days"
9. (59) Childish Gambino: "This is America"
10. (13) Vigiland featuring Alexander Tidebrink: "Be your friend"
11. (44) Benjamin Ingrosso: "Dance you off"
12. (21) Benjamin Ingrosso & Felix Sandman: "Tror du att han bryr sig"
13. (9) Drake: "Nice for what"
14. (20) Dennis Lloyd: "Nevermind"
15. (Ny) Eleni Foureria: "Fuego"
16. (15) David Guetta & Sia: "Flames"
17. (12) Ariana Grande: "No tears left to cry"
18. (10) Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign: "Psycho"
19. (14) Marshmello & Anne-Marie: "Friends"
20. (8) Avicii featuring Rita Ora: "Lonely together"
Källa: GLF