Topplistorna: Norlie & KKV ny singel-etta

Duon Norlie & KKV går rakt upp på singellistans förstaplats med sin nya singel "Mer för varandra". På albumlistan behåller Post Malone greppet om topp-placeringen.

Album:

1. (1) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

2. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

3. (3) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

4. (Ny) Five Finger Death Punch: "And justice for none"

5. (4) Avicii: "True"

6. (Ny) BTS: "Love yourself 'tear'"

7. (7) Kygo: "Kids in love"

8. (5) Avicii: "Stories"

9. (Ny) Streaplers: "Just ikväll"

10. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"

11. (9) Hov1: "Hov1"

12. (10) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

13. (Ny) At the Gates: "To drink from the night itself"

14. (13) Fricky: "Aqua aura"

15. (11) Imagine Dragons: "Evolve"

16. (14) Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy"

17. (12) The Weeknd: "My dear melancholy"

18. (23) Charlie Puth: "Voicenotes"

19. (16) Axwell & Ingrosso: "More than you know"

20. (17) Post Malone: "Stoney"

Singlar:

1. (Ny) Norlie & KKV & Estrad: "Mer för varandra"

2. (1) Post Malone: "Better now"

3. (6) Kygo & Miguel: "Remind me to forget"

4. (3) Hov1: "Hon dansar vidare i livet"

5. (2) Avicii featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Without you"

6. (4) Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: "One kiss"

7. (12) Benjamin Ingrosso & Felix Sandman: "Tror du att han bryr sig"

8. (8) Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen: "These days"

9. (14) Dennis Lloyd: "Nevermind"

10. (5) Netta: "Toy"

11. (10) Vigiland featuring Alexander Tidebrink: "Be your friend"

12. (7) Avicii: "Wake me up"

13. (9) Childish Gambino: "This is America"

14. (15) Eleni Foureira: "Fuego"

15. (16) David Guetta & Sia: "Flames"

16. (13) Drake: "Nice for what"

17. (17) Ariana Grande: "No tears left to cry"

18. (26) Tungevaag & Raaban: "All for love"

19. (Ny) Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato: "Solo"

20. (19) Marshmello & Anne-Marie: "Friends"

Källa: GLF