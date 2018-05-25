Topplistorna: Norlie & KKV ny singel-etta

Album:
1. (1) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
2. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
3. (3) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
4. (Ny) Five Finger Death Punch: "And justice for none"
5. (4) Avicii: "True"
6. (Ny) BTS: "Love yourself 'tear'"
7. (7) Kygo: "Kids in love"
8. (5) Avicii: "Stories"
9. (Ny) Streaplers: "Just ikväll"
10. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"
11. (9) Hov1: "Hov1"
12. (10) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
13. (Ny) At the Gates: "To drink from the night itself"
14. (13) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
15. (11) Imagine Dragons: "Evolve"
16. (14) Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy"
17. (12) The Weeknd: "My dear melancholy"
18. (23) Charlie Puth: "Voicenotes"
19. (16) Axwell & Ingrosso: "More than you know"
20. (17) Post Malone: "Stoney"
Singlar:
1. (Ny) Norlie & KKV & Estrad: "Mer för varandra"
2. (1) Post Malone: "Better now"
3. (6) Kygo & Miguel: "Remind me to forget"
4. (3) Hov1: "Hon dansar vidare i livet"
5. (2) Avicii featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Without you"
6. (4) Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: "One kiss"
7. (12) Benjamin Ingrosso & Felix Sandman: "Tror du att han bryr sig"
8. (8) Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen: "These days"
9. (14) Dennis Lloyd: "Nevermind"
10. (5) Netta: "Toy"
11. (10) Vigiland featuring Alexander Tidebrink: "Be your friend"
12. (7) Avicii: "Wake me up"
13. (9) Childish Gambino: "This is America"
14. (15) Eleni Foureira: "Fuego"
15. (16) David Guetta & Sia: "Flames"
16. (13) Drake: "Nice for what"
17. (17) Ariana Grande: "No tears left to cry"
18. (26) Tungevaag & Raaban: "All for love"
19. (Ny) Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato: "Solo"
20. (19) Marshmello & Anne-Marie: "Friends"
Källa: GLF