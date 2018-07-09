Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
Tv-toppen: Fotbollen fortsätter dominera

Fotboll, fotboll, fotboll: Det råder ingen tvekan om att Fotbolls-VM behåller sin överlägsna ställning bland svenska tv-tittare. Sveriges insatser mot Schweiz och England lockade förstås allra flest tittare under förra veckan, men även andra matcher drog stor publik. Bland topp tio är "Allsång på skansen" det enda program som lyckas utmana fotbollsfebern.

TT
Förra veckans match mellan Sverige och Schweiz lockade nära tre miljoner tittare.Bild: Maja Suslin /TT
1. Fotbolls-VM: Sverige-Schweiz (TV4, tisdag) 2 972 000
2. Fotbolls-VM: Sverige-England (SVT1, lördag) 2 870 000
3. Fotbolls-VM: Colombia-England (TV4, tisdag) 1 932 000
4. Fotbolls-VM: Belgien-Japan (SVT1, måndag) 1 818 000
5. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Belgien (TV4,) 1 767 000
6. Fotbolls-VM: Ryssland-Kroatien (SVT1, lördag) 1 363 000
7. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Belgien (TV4, fredag) 1 283 000
8. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Mexico (SVT1, måndag) 1 172 000
9. Allsång på skansen (SVT1, måndag) 1 080 000
10. Fotbolls-VM: Uruguay-Frankrike (TV4, fredag) 1 065 000
Mätperiod: 2/7–8/7. Inga nyhetsprogram, "Sportnytt" eller program under tio minuter tas med på listan.
