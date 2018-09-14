At Wednesday’s press conference, the Dalai lama emphasized that refugees in Europe should ultimately move back to their original home countries. Is his square view of identity a result of having been a refugee himself for almost 60 years? Rakel Chukri wonders.

This is a translation of this article, originally written in Swedish:

A few minutes before schedule, the Dalai lama and his entourage step in to the press room. For decades his reputation has been that of a rock star. Today though, in Malmö, he introduces himself as a happy and content senior citizen, since giving up all political power in 2011. Retired or not, he still travels around the world to meet celebrities, world leaders and his devoted fans.

The Dalai lama is in Malmö to participate in the 80 year anniversary of Individuell människohjälp, IM. He has deep ties to the Swedish charity organisation that has been committed to the Tibet-cause for decades. The secretary general Ann Svensén begins by displaying a metal bracelet. Two years ago IM launched the project Humanium Metal where weapons around the world are melted down and turned into new products such as jewelry, cutlery and watches.

The Dalai lama, who emphasizes disarmament as one of the most important questions of our time, is a devoted supporter of the project. He curiously studies the bracelet and then takes over the show. He delivers his message on the importance of finding inner peace. Material possessions can never make us happy. Now and then his statements seem oddly contradictory. For example when he claims that global warming is a very serious matter, but that the phenomenon is beyond our control.

Several of the Dalai lamas statements are not controversial at all. He happily answers the journalists' questions about nuclear weapons and Chinese aggression. But something happens when he answers my question on the Swedish election and how a polarized country can heal after a radical right wing party advanced strongly. He doesn’t want to comment on the election, but speaks extensively about the refugee situation. European countries deserves praise. The refugees were in need of protection. But he emphasis that they shouldn't stay in Sweden or Germany permanently.

The goal, he says, must be that they return to help build up their home countries. For this they need to be educated in Europe. And then he adds: "European countries [are] for Europeans, the Middle East [is for] Middle East people."

Afterwards, the representatives from IM are careful to distance themselves from his statement. Ann Svensén tells me that IM doesn't share the opinion that refugees must return to their home countries. But, she assumes, the Dalai lama is strongly affected by his own situation, being a refugee for almost sixty years.

His situation is difficult. He doesn’t demand Tibet to become an independent nation, but suggests a union solution similar to the European Union as a way forward. But China doesn’t back down. They want nothing to do with him.

Is this the reason behind his reactionary opinions about identity and nationality? That he, as an 83 year old man, still can't return to his birth place? Is that why he expresses the, after all, unusual idea that individuals are tied to a certain geographic place?

When the press conference is over the Dalai lama looks at the journalists. His eyes fall on Hussein El-Alawi, photographer from HD and Sydsvenskan.

He asks where he comes from.

Hussein El-Alawi answers: Sweden.

The Dalai lama: I don't believe you.

Finally El-Alawi says that he was born in Iraq.

”Good”, says the Dalai lama, ”ancient nation”. He adjusts his clothes, politely greets the journalists, and walks away to the conference hall where he will speak on the subject ”The art of happiness and peace”.

Translation from Swedish: Patrik Svensson