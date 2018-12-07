Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
Sydsvenskan
Nöje

Ludwig Göransson och Ghost Grammynominerade

Först en Golden Globe-nominering – nu flera vinstchanser på den amerikanska Grammygalan. Den svenske låtskrivaren Ludwig Göransson har en riktigt bra vecka.

TT
Den svenske musikskaparen Ludwig Göransson har en bra vecka. Arkivbild.Bild: Christopher Smith/AP/TT
När Grammynomineringarna presenterades under fredagseftermiddagen stod det klart att Göransson kan vinna fyra priser. Han är nominerad i kategorin årets skiva för Childish Gambinos "This is America" – som också är nominerad i kategorin årets låt.
Childish Gambino, eller Donald Glover som han egentligen heter, och Ludwig Göransson har samarbetat i tio år.
– Vi har jobbat på länge och det är kul att uppnå det här tillsammans, har Ludwig Göransson tidigare sagt till TT.
Göransson kan också komma att prisas för ytterligare en Childish Gambino-låt, "Feels like summer", som är nominerad i kategorin bästa r'n'b-låt. Dessutom kan han kamma hem priset för bästa filmmusik för sitt arbete med musiken till superhjältefilmen "Black Panther".
– Jag blir bara glad och stolt över att projektet får sådan här typ av uppskattning. Den här filmen har haft en sådant otroligt inflytande inte bara i USA utan även i Europa och Asien, sade Göransson till TT om filmmusiken häromdagen när det stod klart att han Golden Globe-nominerats.
Ludwig Göransson har tidigare nominerats till flera Grammys, men har då fått lämna galan lottlös.
Även det svenska hårdrocksbandet Ghost nomineras i två kategorier – deras "Prequelle" har chans att utses till årets rockalbum. Dessutom är låten "Rats" nominerad i kategorin årets rocklåt.
Bandet har tidigare prisats på Grammygalan, 2016 utsågs deras "Cirice" till årets metallåt.
Grammygalan arrangeras i Los Angeles den 10 februari. Kendrick Lamar har flest vinstchanser, åtta stycken, tätt följd av Drake, som har sju nomineringar.
Fakta

Nomineringarna i urval

De nominerade i några av de mest prestigefyllda kategorierna (priset för årets skiva går till artisten och producenterna och kan gälla antingen en singel eller ett album).

Årets skiva: Childish Gambino: "This is America", Cardi B: "I like it", Brandi Carlile: "The joke", Drake: "God's plan", Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow", Kendrick Lamar & SZA: "All the stars", Post Malone: "Rockstar", Zedd: "The middle".

Årets album: Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy", Bradi Carlile: "I forgive you", Drake: "Scorpion", Her: "Her", Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys", Janelle Monáe: "Dirty computer", Kacey Musgraves: "Golden hour", Blandade artister: "Black Panther: The album".

Årets låt: Childish Gambino: "This is America", Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow", Zedd: "The middle", Brandi Carlile: "The joke", Shawn Mendes: "In my blood", Drake: "God's plan", Ella Mai: "Boo'd up", Kendrick Lamar & SZA: "All the stars".

Bästa nykomling: Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Her, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, Jorja Smith.

Nöje Musik
Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons