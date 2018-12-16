Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
Sydsvenskan
Kultur

Actor Tomas von Brömssen: ”It is a bewitched state of mind”

They have both performed comedy of the darkest kind. He in ”Steptoe and son”. She as Laurel on stage. Tomas von Brömssen and Gunilla Röör – two of Sweden’s best known actors – talk about their close relationship to Laurel and Hardy.

Joakim Björck
”Daddy” and ”Little Hebbe”, the father and the son whose codependence made for great comedy.
A box of candy and a ticket for one Swedish krona – then on to the magic world of the Sunday matiné. Young Tomas von Brömssen was always captured by adventure movies and cowboy flicks.

