Autumn, 2012. My father’s heart beats, but faintly. After a massive heart attack a few years back, he is not getting any better.

We all understand where this will end. But we are fumbling, desperate for hope. If only THAT medicine would kick in, THAT test might come out better.

On we go.

Doctors and nurses at the Landskrona city hospital don’t argue. They are letting us do this the soft way – until a new doctor speaks bluntly. ”This might be over in a couple of weeks.”

From that moment on, the standard joke, ”thanks, I am fine, just one foot in the grave”, doesn’t seem to work anymore. The time has come to live those last days to the fullest.

And it is the humour and the laughter that keep us all up, during the full year that we would end up getting.

Same procedure, over and over:

Two slim sausages with fries from the grill at Harald’s. ”Don’t forget the extra ketchup. And those chocolate ice creams.”

And on to the holy grail: 80 Laurel & Hardy films in a dvd collection. All of the best stuff from the thirties. The more slapstick – the better. We have never been the talking kind anyway.

The screen turns to black and white, like the jerseys of our favorite local football team. I just sit back and listen, I have done my homework since I was little, I know virtually every scene by heart. So I look at my old man instead. He is tied to the bed and the oxygen pump. His tired eyes regain some spark. Together we disappear to the safest world we know.

I see it before I hear it: the small moves in his belly. And finally, when Laurel and Hardy almost kill each other over something, an explosing laugh that makes him lose his breath.

Just as our favorite comedians, we haven’t always chosen the easy way through life. But despite every fall, we have gotten back up. Together.

In August the following year, I bring dad to a harbor pub to have a beer in the warm summer evening air. Afterwards I get ready to drive him back, as he suggests a detour around the harbor at Borstahusen.

It turns out to be our last drive together. One week later, daddy dies peacefully at age 70.

My address by the casket is the story of two men, high up in an unfinished building at a construction site, a place where Laurel and Hardy stumble around in a classic scene.

But they make it. They have each other.

***

”Dad, what is that…?”

My daughters are looking at the screen in awe. Black and white and slow and just very old. But still – something attracts them. Many hours of watching later, I ask the oldest, now eleven, to describe Laurel & Hardy to me. She talks about two funny, kind, childishly clumpsy men. And she adds: ”All people have different characteristics. All together, we make for one big Laurel and Hardy.”

Her eight year old sister is quick to agree. She feels strongly for Hardy – seemingly smart, but always the victim of Laurel’s weird ideas.

We laugh together at the craziness; crossing our fingers that all ends well. That is how daddy and I found each other. This is how me and my daughters find each other. As the eight year old says:

”It feels safe. And I like it when you smile.”