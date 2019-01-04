De låtarna spelades mest på P3 förra året

Har du inte hört Calvin Harris och Dua Lipas "One kiss"? Då lyssnade du nog inte särskilt mycket på P3 i fjol – superduons samarbete var den låt som spelades allra mest i kanalen under 2018. – Den piggar upp en, oavsett vilket humör man är på, säger Tina Mehrafzoon på "Musikguiden i P3".

Engelska Dua Lipa var en av artisterna som spelades mest i hela världen på Spotify under fjolåret. Och det går helt okej även i Sverige – "One kiss", som hon gör tillsammans med skotske Calvin Harris, är den låt som spelades flest gånger i Sveriges Radios P3 under 2018.

Programledaren Tina Mehrafzoon är inte förvånad.

– Dua Lipa har en supertjusig röst, Calvin Harris är en av de bästa producenterna vi har och här har de verkligen lyckats. Det är ingen som pratar om "One kiss" som en sommarplåga och det handlar inte om att den har spelats lite, tvärtom. Men den provocerar inte, ingen blir arg på den, säger hon.

På andraplatsen återfinns det svenska pophoppet Lova och hennes "You me and the silence" och på topplistan hittar man också hits med alla från Lykke Li och Robyn till Post Malone och Norlie & KKV.

– Det är supergött att se att Lova har varit en sådan "crowdpleaser", där har vi en ung tjej som skriver själv. Samma sak med till exempel Norlie & KKV. Det är människor som skriver sina låtar själva – det är inte samma typ av popfabrik som ligger bakom de här hitsen, utan det är folk som är väldigt involverade i hela processen, säger Tina Mehrafzoon.