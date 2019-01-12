First Aid Kit nominerade till Brit Awards

Fakta

Bästa kvinnliga artist: Florence + the Machine, Jorja Smith, Anne-Marie, Lily Allen, Jess Glynne

Bästa manliga artist: Sam Smith, Craig David, Aphex Twin, Giggs, George Ezra

Bästa internationella grupp: The Carters, First Aid Kit, Brockhampton, Nile Rodgers och Chic, Twenty One Pilots

Bästa internationella manliga artist: Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington. Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott

Bästa internationella kvinnliga artist: Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe