First Aid Kit nominerade till Brit Awards

Svenska systerduon First Aid Kit kan vinna pris på Brit Awards, Storbritanniens motsvarighet till Grammisgalan. De är nominerade i kategorin bästa internationella grupp, där de tävlar mot bland annat Beyoncé och Jay-Z som är nominerade genom sitt projekt The Carters.

TT
First Aid Kit är nominerad till bästa internationella grupp på Brit Awards. Arkivbild.Bild: Maja Suslin/TT
Det är ovanligt många kvinnor som nominerats till Brit Awards i år och de kvinnliga artisterna är fler än de manliga i kategorierna bästa singel, bästa video, genombrott och årets album, skriver Independent.
Det verkar också som att juryn försökt inkludera fler musikgenrer än endast rock och pop. Rapparen Giggs, r'n'b-sångerskorna Jorja Smith och Ella Mai, samt elektroniska akten Aphex Twin är alla nominerade i år. Förra året nominerades artisten Dua Lipa i fem kategorier och vann två. I år är hon nominerad för bästa singel och bästa musikvideo. Sångerskan Anne-Marie är nominerad till fyra priser, bland annat årets kvinnliga artist.
Brit Awards äger rum i O2 Arena i London den 20 februari.
Fakta

De nominerade till Brit Awards i urval

Bästa kvinnliga artist: Florence + the Machine, Jorja Smith, Anne-Marie, Lily Allen, Jess Glynne

Bästa manliga artist: Sam Smith, Craig David, Aphex Twin, Giggs, George Ezra

Bästa internationella grupp: The Carters, First Aid Kit, Brockhampton, Nile Rodgers och Chic, Twenty One Pilots

Bästa internationella manliga artist: Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington. Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott

Bästa internationella kvinnliga artist: Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe

Nöje Musik
