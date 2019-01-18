Topplistorna: Gaga och Cooper fortsatt etta

Efter 16 veckor på singellistan behåller Lady gaga och Bradley Cooper sin återtagna topplacering på singellistan med "Shallow" från filmen "A star is born". Rapparen Ant Wan behåller greppet om albumlistans förstaplats med "Wow".

Album:

1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"

2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"

3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

4. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

5. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"

6. (7) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

7. (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

8. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"

9. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"

10. (11) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

11. (12) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

12. (Ny) Denz: "Medan vi lever"

13. (10) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"

14. (13) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"

15. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"

16. (19) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

17. (14) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

18. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"

19. (21) Hov1: "Hov1"

20. (16) Alan Walker: "Different world"

Singlar:

1. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

2. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"

3. (3) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

4. (7) Ant Wan: "Kall"

5. (5) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

6. (4) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

7. (6) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

8. (Ny) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"

9. (Ny) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"

10. (16) Halsey: "Without me"

11. (8) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

12. (14) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"

13. (10) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"

14. (9) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Happy now"

15. (13) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"

16. (20) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"

17. (Ny) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"

18. (12) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"

19. (11) Ariana Grande: "Thank U, next"

20. (15) Lukas Graham: "Love someone"

Källa: GLF