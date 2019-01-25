Topplistorna: Ariana Grande ny etta

Album:
1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"
2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"
3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
4. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
5. (7) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
6. (5) Molly Sandén: "Större"
7. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
8. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"
9. (10) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
10. (6) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
11. (11) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
12. (13) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"
13. (16) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"
14. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"
15. (14) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"
16. (19) Hov1: "Hov1"
17. (17) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"
18. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"
19. (23) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"
20. (21) Travis Scott: "Astroworld"
Singlar:
1. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"
2. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
3. (4) Ant Wan: "Kall"
4. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"
5. (12) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"
6. (5) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
7. (3) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"
8. (6) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"
9. (10) Halsey: "Without me"
10. (8) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"
11. (7) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"
12. (9) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"
13. (11) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"
14. (17) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"
15. (Ny) Laleh: "Tack förlåt"
16. (13) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"
17. (15) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"
18. (16) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"
19. (14) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Happy now"
20. (18) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"
Källa: GLF