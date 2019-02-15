Topplistorna: Grande krossar motståndet

Ariana Grande går in som etta på den svenska albumlistan med "Thank u, next". Ny på listan är också albumet "Grindar" med de svenska rapparna Adaam, D50, Jamkid och Einár på femte plats. Einár har dessutom lagt beslag på singellistans förstaplats med låten "Katten i trakten".

Album:

1. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "Thank u, next"

2. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"

3. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

4. (3) ZE: "Sverige vet"

5. (Ny) Adaam, D50. Jamkid & Einár: "Grindar"

6. (4) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

7. (8) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

8. (7) Molly Sandén: "Större"

9. (6) Fricky: "Aqua Aura"

10. (5) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

11. (9) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

12. (10) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

13. (12) Hov1: "Hov1"

14. (18) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

15. (17) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"

16. (13) XXXTentacion: "17"

17. (14) Odz: "Zubbkultur"

18. (15) XXXTentacion: "?"

19. (20) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

20. (16) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"

Singlar:

1. (5) Einár: "Katten i trakten"

2 (3) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"

3 (1) Billie Eilish: "Bury a friend"

4 (2) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

5 (4) Ant Wan: "Kall"

6. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored"

7. (7) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"

8 (6) Post Malone: "Wow"

9. (8) Victor Leksell: "Allt för mig"

10. (18) Marshmello & Bastille: "Happier"

11. (9) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"

12. (10) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

13. (11) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

14. (12) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

15. (16) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

16. (Ny) K27: "Kan dom inte se"

17. (14) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

18. (13) Halsey: "Without me"

19. (Ny) The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer: "Who do you love"

20. (21) Lady Gaga: "Always remember us this way"

Källa: GLF