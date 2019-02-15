Topplistorna: Grande krossar motståndet

Album:
1. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "Thank u, next"
2. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"
3. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
4. (3) ZE: "Sverige vet"
5. (Ny) Adaam, D50. Jamkid & Einár: "Grindar"
6. (4) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
7. (8) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
8. (7) Molly Sandén: "Större"
9. (6) Fricky: "Aqua Aura"
10. (5) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
11. (9) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
12. (10) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"
13. (12) Hov1: "Hov1"
14. (18) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"
15. (17) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"
16. (13) XXXTentacion: "17"
17. (14) Odz: "Zubbkultur"
18. (15) XXXTentacion: "?"
19. (20) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
20. (16) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"
Singlar:
1. (5) Einár: "Katten i trakten"
2 (3) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"
3 (1) Billie Eilish: "Bury a friend"
4 (2) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
5 (4) Ant Wan: "Kall"
6. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored"
7. (7) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"
8 (6) Post Malone: "Wow"
9. (8) Victor Leksell: "Allt för mig"
10. (18) Marshmello & Bastille: "Happier"
11. (9) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"
12. (10) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
13. (11) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"
14. (12) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"
15. (16) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"
16. (Ny) K27: "Kan dom inte se"
17. (14) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"
18. (13) Halsey: "Without me"
19. (Ny) The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer: "Who do you love"
20. (21) Lady Gaga: "Always remember us this way"
Källa: GLF