Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
Sydsvenskan
Kultur

Omstridd Oscarsgala med svenskchanser

Kommer kompositören Ludwig Göransson eller maskören Göran Lundström att gå hem med var sin Oscar? Och hur klarar sig galan utan värd? Frågorna är flera när Oscarsgalan äger rum i Los Angeles i natt.

TT
Årets Oscarsgala har kantats av kontroverser – långt innan galan ens ägt rum. Arkivbild.Bild: Chris Pizzello/AP/TT
Årets Oscarsgala har varit i hetluften den senaste tiden. Först stod galan helt utan värd, då komikern Kevin Hart avsade sig uppdraget efter att ha kritiserats för flera år gamla homofobiska Twitterinlägg. I början av månaden bekräftades det många hade misstänkt – att ingen alls kommer att leda galan. I stället kommer fokus att ligga på de Hollywoodstjärnor som presenterar pristagarna.
Enligt tv-bolaget ABC:s vd Karey Burke inleds galan med ett "riktigt häftigt öppningsnummer". Det är det brittiska rockbandet Queen, med originalmedlemmarna Brian May och Roger Taylor, som drar i gång evenemanget. Sången kommer att skötas av den före detta "American Idol"-deltagaren Adam Lambert.
Filmen "Bohemian rhapsody", som handlar om gruppen och där dess avlidne sångare Freddie Mercury står i fokus, är nominerad i fem kategorier, bland annat för bästa film. Mer musikunderhållning blir det när Lady Gaga och Bradley Cooper framför låten "Shallow", som har blivit en dunderhit tack vare filmen "A star is born" där de båda spelar huvudrollerna. Låten kan vinna en Oscar i kategorin bästa originalsång.
Oscarsakademin var tvungen att backa efter skarp kritik mot planen på att riva av några av priserna under reklamavbrotten. Kritiken tog fart när akademin offentliggjorde vilka priser det gällde och man förstod att foto och klippning ingick i gruppen. Efter protester från många kända skådespelare kommer även dessa priser att delas ut i sändning.
Vad gäller favoriter i de olika kategorierna så ligger Netflix film "Roma" bra till. Den mexikanske filmskaparen Alfonso Cuaron håvade in priset för bästa regissör när regissörsorganisationen Directors Guild of America (DGA) delade ut sina priser på en gala i Los Angeles den 2 februari.
Cuarons semibiografiska film har tio Oscarsnomineringar, bland annat i de tunga kategorierna bästa regissör och bästa film. DGA-galan är en av de främsta fingervisarna när det gäller vilka som ska prisas på Oscars – sedan DGA började delas ut 1948 har samtliga pristagare förutom sju stycken gått vidare till att tilldelas Oscars, och filmerna har ofta även fått pris i kategorin bästa film.
Galan sänds i Sverige av Aftonbladet Tv för prenumeranter med plusabonnemang, med start klockan 2 natten till måndag.
Fakta

Oscarsnomineringarna i urval

Bästa film: "Black Panther", "BlacKKKlansman", “Bohemian Rhapsody”, "The favourite", "Green book", "Roma", "A star is born", "Vice".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll: Lady Gaga: "A star is born", Glenn Close; "The wife", Olivia Colman: "The favourite", Melissa McCarthy: "Can you ever forgive me?", Yalitza Aparicio: "Roma"

Bästa manliga huvudroll: Christian Bale: "Vice", Bradley Cooper: "A star is born", Willem Dafoe: "Vincent van Gogh: Vid evighetens port", Rami Malek: "Bohemian rhapsody", Viggo Mortensen: "Green book".

Bästa kvinnliga biroll: Marina De Tavira: "Roma", Amy Adams: "Vice", Emma Stone: "The favourite", Regina King: "If Beale Street could talk", Rachel Weisz: "The favourite"

Bästa manliga biroll: Adam Driver: "BlacKKKlansman", Mahershala Ali: "Green book", Sam Elliott: "A star is born", Richard E Grant: "Can you ever forgive me?", Sam Rockwell: "Vice".

Bästa regi: Spike Lee: "BlacKKKlansman", Pawel Pawlikowski: "Cold war", Yorgos Lanthimos: "The favourite", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Adam McKay: "Vice".

Bästa originalmanus: Deborah Davis och Tony McNamara: "The favourite", Paul Schrader: "First reformed", Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly: "Green book", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Adam McKay: "Vice".

Bästa manus efter förlaga: Joel Coen och Ethan Coen: "The ballad of Buster Scruggs", Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee: "BlacKKKlansman", Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty: "Can you ever forgive me?", Barry Jenkins: "If Beale Street could talk", Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters: "A star is born".

Bästa animerade långfilm: "Superhjältarna 2", "Isle of dogs", "Mirai", "Röjar-Ralf kraschar internet", "Spider-Man: Into the spiderverse".

Bästa foto: Lukas Zal: "Cold war", Robbie Ryan: "The favourite", Caleb Deschanel: "Never look away", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Matthew Libatique: "A star is born".

Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film: "Kapernaum" (Libanon), "Cold war" (Polen), "Never look away" (Tyskland), "Roma" (Mexiko), "Shoplifters" (Japan).

Bästa makeup: Göran Lundström, Pamela Goldammer: "Gräns", Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, Jessica Brooks: "Mary queen of Scots", Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, Patricia DeHaney: "Vice".

Bästa originalmusik: Ludwig Göransson: "Black Panther", Terence Blanchard: "BlacKKKlansman", Nicholas Britell: "If Beale Street could talk", Alexandre Desplat: "Isle of dogs", Marc Shaiman: "Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka".

Bästa originalsång: "All the stars" ("Black Panther"), "I'll fight" ("RBG"), "The place where the lost things go" ("Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka"), "Shallow" ("A star is born"), "When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings" ("The ballad of Buster Scruggs").

Kultur Film
Läs alla artiklar om: Oscarsgalan
Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons