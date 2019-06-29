Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
Sydsvenskan
Kultur

"Jag känner mig ärligt talat inte särskilt välkomnad"

Abduljabbar Alsuhili var fristadskonstnär i Helsingborg – samtidigt som politikerna började tveka om kommunen alls skulle vara en fristad. Johan Malmberg berättar om striden, och varför staden nu tycks pausa projektet för gott.

Johan Malmberg
Abduljabbar Alsuhili är tacksam för sina två år i Helsingborg som fristadskonstnär, men mindre glad över bemötandet från stadens politiker.Bild: Sven-Erik Svensson
"Before moving out, the apartment needs deep cleaning, that means restoring the apartment like it was when you moved in, also defrosting the freezer and cleaning the oven. That needs to be finished on the 30th of June and the furniture belonging to Kulturförvaltningen needs to be picked up before that. I will try to arrange the transport around the 27-28 June."

Premiuminnehåll

Det krävs ett premiumpaket för att se detta innehållet. Tillåt javascript på den här sidan för att köpa ett.

Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons