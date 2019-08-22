Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
Här är soundtracket till hösten 2019

Sommarplågans tid är över för i år. Nu väntar en höst med mycket ny musik – där bland andra Tove Lo, Sarah Klang och Lana Del Rey är aktuella med nya fullängdare.

TT
Tove Lo släpper sitt album "Sunshine kitty" den 20 september. Arkivbild.Bild: Jack Plunkett
Den som har blivit less på somriga latinhits i stil med Shawn Mendes och Camila Cabellos ”Senorita” kan se hit. Efter en lugnare sommar på albumfronten väntar nu flera skivsläpp.
I slutet av augusti är det dags för Lana Del Reys efterlängtade platta ”Norman fucking Rockwell”. Plattan ska bland annat innehålla låtar med ett lite lättare tonläge än tidigare.
Det svenska stjärnskottet Tove Lo är albumaktuell i september med ”Sunshine kitty”. Den flera gånger Grammisbelönade artisten släppte tidigare i år singlarna ”Glad he's gone” och ”Bad as the boys”. Hon har berättat att hon kommer att visa upp en gladare sida av sig själv på ”Sunshine kitty”.
– Mycket ”pussy power”, men lite mer solsken, sade hon tidigare till TT.
Under 2018 släppte Sarah Klang det hyllade debutalbumet ”Love in the Milky Way”. Den 11 oktober kommer nästa platta ”Creamy blue”, och därefter ger hon sig ut på en Sverigeturné.
Västeråsrapparen Ant Wan gick från att vara tämligen okänd till att bli en av årets mest strömmade hiphop-artister. I januari i år släppte han sitt första album ”Wow” och redan i september väntas nästa platta komma, ”Ghettostar”.
Andra svenska artister som har satt datum för sina kommande albumsläpp är Lars Winnerbäck, Mando Diao, Måns Zelmerlöw och Refused. Bland de internationella artisterna finns Taylor Swift, Iggy Pop, Alex Cameron, Westlife och Liam Gallagher. Dessutom kommer den australiska artisten Tones and I att släppa sin debut-ep ”The kids are coming”.
Men många av artisterna som väntas släppa nytt har inte offentliggjort något datum ännu. Bland dem finns Cardi B, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa – och svenska Zara Larsson.
– Det är lite småpill, men låtarna är ganska färdiga. Jag hoppas att det släpps efter sommaren, innan vintern. Definitivt i år, sade Zara Larsson till TT under Way Out West.
Fakta

Skivsläpp i höst

Augusti:

23/8:

Taylor Swift – "Lover"

Brockhampton – "Ginger"

Lina Tullgren – "Free call"

Redd Kross– "Beyond the door"

30/8:

Ezra Furman – "Twelve nudes"

Lana Del Rey – "Norman fucking Rockwell"

Slim Prince: "Dorcas"

Tool – "Fear inoculum"

Whitney – "Forever turned around"

Velvet Negroni – "Neon brown"

Joan Shelley – "Like the river loves the sea"

Sheryl Crow – "Threads"

Jesse Malin – "Sunset kids"

!!! (Chk chk chk) – "Wallop"

Janice – "I don't know a thing about love" (ep)

Tones and I – "The kids are coming" (ep)

September:

6/9:

Lower Dens – "The competition"

Kindness – "Something like a war"

Maxida Märak – "Utopi"

Frankie Cosmos – "Close it quietly"

Ant Wan – "Ghettostar"

Iggy Pop – "Free"

13/9:

Alex Cameron – "Miami Memory"

Charli XCX – "Charli"

Jenny Hval - "The practice of love"

Belle and Sebastian – "Days of the bagnold summer"

The Lumineers – "III"

Cajsastina Åkerström – "XXV – äventyret börjar här"

Emeli Sandé – "Real life"

20/9:

Tove Lo – "Sunshine kitty"

Liam Gallagher – "Why me? Why not"

27/9:

Lars Winnerbäck – "Eldtuppen"

Stina Velocette – "Ska det va såhär"

Stefan Sundström – "Domedagspredikan"

Oktober:

4/10:

Flying Colors – "Third degree"

Angel Olsen – "All mirrors"

Joel Alme – "Bort bort bort"

11/10:

Deportees – "All future"

18/10:

Refused – "War music"

Måns Zelmerlöw – "Time"

Mando Diao – "Bang"

25/10:

Sarah Klang – "Creamy blue"

Lindstrøm – "On a clear day I can see forever"

November:

15/11:

Westlife – "Spectrum"

Fler artister som väntas släppa album i år:

Adele

Cardi B

Grimes

Kanye West

King Princess

Rihanna

Run The Jewels

SZA

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Wu Tang Clan

Zara Larsson

Post Malone

Celine Dion

Ava Max

Chainsmokers

Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus

Einár

