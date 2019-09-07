Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
I kväll kan Roy Andersson vinna Guldlejonet

I kväll delas Guldlejonet ut på filmfestivalen i Venedig. 21 regissörer har chans på det prestigefyllda priset – däribland Roy Andersson som tävlar med ”Om det oändliga”.

TT
Skådespelaren Anders Hellström, regissören Roy Andersson och skådespelaren Tatiana Delaunay poserar på filmfestivalen tidigare i veckan.Bild: Joel C Ryan
De senaste två årens vinnare av Guldlejonet – ”Roma” av Alfonso Cuarón och ”The shape of water” av Guillermo del Toro – vann även pris för bästa film på den efterföljande Oscarsgalan.
Filmfestivalen i Venedigs finaste pris är med andra ord ett prestigefyllt sådant. 2014 blev Roy Andersson förste svensk att kamma hem det, för filmen ”En duva satt på en gren och funderade på tillvaron”.
I kväll har han chans vinna igen för ”Om det oändliga”.
– Det här är den bästa film jag har gjort. Jag tror att chansen att jag ska vinna en gång till är mycket stor, har han tidigare sagt till TT.
Men konkurrensen är hård. ”Om det oändliga” tävlar mot filmer som ”J'accuse” av Roman Polanski, ”No.7 Cherry Lane” av Yonfan, ”Joker” av Todd Phillips och ”Ad astra” av James Gray.
Roman Polanskis film ”J'accuse” tilldelades kritikernas pris på årets filmfestival, vilket gör den till en av favoriterna att vinna Guldlejonet, rapporterar nyhetsbyrån AFP.
De senaste åren har filmfestivalen i Venedig kritiserats för bristen på kvinnliga filmskapare bland de tävlande. 2018 antog festivalen en plan för ökad jämställdhet, trots det är blott två av de 21 filmer som i år tävlar om Guldlejonet regisserade av kvinnor.
Fakta

Årets nominerade

"The perfect candidate", Haifaa Al Mansour

"Om det oändliga", Roy Andersson

"Wasp network", Olivier Assayas

"Marriage story", Noah Baumbach

"Guest of honour", Atom Egoyan

"Ad astra", James Gray

"The domain", Tiago Guedes

"Gloria mundi", Robert Guédiguian

"Waiting for the barbarians", Ciro Guerra

"The truth", Kore-eda Hirokazu

"Ema", Pablo Larraín

"Saturday fiction", Ye Lou

"Martin Eden", Pietro Marcello

"La mafia non è più quella di una volta", Franco Maresco

"The painted bird", Václav Marhoul

"The mayor of rione sanità", Mario Martone

"Babyteeth", Shannon Murphy

"Joker", Todd Phillips

"J'accuse", Roman Polanski

"The laundromat", Steven Soderbergh

"No 7 Cherry Lane", Yonfan

