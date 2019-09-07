I kväll kan Roy Andersson vinna Guldlejonet

Årets nominerade
"The perfect candidate", Haifaa Al Mansour
"Om det oändliga", Roy Andersson
"Wasp network", Olivier Assayas
"Marriage story", Noah Baumbach
"Guest of honour", Atom Egoyan
"Ad astra", James Gray
"The domain", Tiago Guedes
"Gloria mundi", Robert Guédiguian
"Waiting for the barbarians", Ciro Guerra
"The truth", Kore-eda Hirokazu
"Ema", Pablo Larraín
"Saturday fiction", Ye Lou
"Martin Eden", Pietro Marcello
"La mafia non è più quella di una volta", Franco Maresco
"The painted bird", Václav Marhoul
"The mayor of rione sanità", Mario Martone
"Babyteeth", Shannon Murphy
"Joker", Todd Phillips
"J'accuse", Roman Polanski
"The laundromat", Steven Soderbergh
"No 7 Cherry Lane", Yonfan