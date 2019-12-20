Topplistorna: Harry Styles ny etta

Harry Styles går in som en raket på albumlistans förstaplats med nya skivan ”Fine line”. Även singellistan har en ny etta: ”XO” som är ett samarbete mellan Yasin och Dree Low. Tätt under den ligger Mariah Careys julklassiker ”All I want for Christmas is you”.

Album:

1. (Ny) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”

2. (1) Dree Low: ”Flawless”

3. (5) Michael Bublé: ”Christmas”

4. (3) 1Cuz; ”1 år”

5. (11) Mariah Carey: ”Merry Christmas”

6. (4) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”

7. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”

8. (2) Avicii: ”TIM”

9. (12) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”

10. (15) Linnea Henriksson: ”Till – från”

11. (10) Ant Wan: ”Kapitel 21”

12. (8) Einár: ”Första klass”

13. (17) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”

14. (13) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”

15. (9) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”

16. (19) Tommy Körberg: ”Julen är här”

17. (20) Peter Jöback: ”Jag kommer hem igen till jul – jubileumsutgåva”

18. (21) Carola: ”Carolas jul”

19. (16) Einár: ”Nummer 1”

20. (18) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”

Singlar:

1. (Ny) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”

2. (2) Mariah Carey: ”All I want for Christmas is you”

3. (5) Wham: ”Last Christmas”

4. (1) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”

5. (3) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”

6. (6) 1Cuz, Greekazo & Yei Gonzalez: ”Försent”

7. (11) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”

8. (15) Freddy Kalas: ”Hey ho”

9. (12) Triad: ”Tänd ett ljus”

10. (7) Dree Low: ”Pippi”

11. (8) Yasin: ”Det som göms i snö”

12. (4) Macky & Einár: ”Tesla”

13. (9) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”

14. (14) Michael Bublé: ”It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas”

15. (18) José Feliciano: ”Feliz navidad”

16. (10) Greekazo, Yei Gonzalez & DnoteOnDaBeat: ”Apoteket”

17. (16) Ant Wan: ”Va mig”

18. (23) Adolphson-Falk: ”Mer jul”

19. (28) Brenda Lee: ”Rockin' around the Christmas tree”

20. (13) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”

Källa: GLF