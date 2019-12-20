Topplistorna: Harry Styles ny etta

Album:
1. (Ny) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
2. (1) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
3. (5) Michael Bublé: ”Christmas”
4. (3) 1Cuz; ”1 år”
5. (11) Mariah Carey: ”Merry Christmas”
6. (4) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
7. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
8. (2) Avicii: ”TIM”
9. (12) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
10. (15) Linnea Henriksson: ”Till – från”
11. (10) Ant Wan: ”Kapitel 21”
12. (8) Einár: ”Första klass”
13. (17) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”
14. (13) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”
15. (9) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
16. (19) Tommy Körberg: ”Julen är här”
17. (20) Peter Jöback: ”Jag kommer hem igen till jul – jubileumsutgåva”
18. (21) Carola: ”Carolas jul”
19. (16) Einár: ”Nummer 1”
20. (18) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”
Singlar:
1. (Ny) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”
2. (2) Mariah Carey: ”All I want for Christmas is you”
3. (5) Wham: ”Last Christmas”
4. (1) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”
5. (3) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”
6. (6) 1Cuz, Greekazo & Yei Gonzalez: ”Försent”
7. (11) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
8. (15) Freddy Kalas: ”Hey ho”
9. (12) Triad: ”Tänd ett ljus”
10. (7) Dree Low: ”Pippi”
11. (8) Yasin: ”Det som göms i snö”
12. (4) Macky & Einár: ”Tesla”
13. (9) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”
14. (14) Michael Bublé: ”It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas”
15. (18) José Feliciano: ”Feliz navidad”
16. (10) Greekazo, Yei Gonzalez & DnoteOnDaBeat: ”Apoteket”
17. (16) Ant Wan: ”Va mig”
18. (23) Adolphson-Falk: ”Mer jul”
19. (28) Brenda Lee: ”Rockin' around the Christmas tree”
20. (13) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”
Källa: GLF