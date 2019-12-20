Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Sydsvenskan
Nöje

Topplistorna: Harry Styles ny etta

Harry Styles går in som en raket på albumlistans förstaplats med nya skivan ”Fine line”. Även singellistan har en ny etta: ”XO” som är ett samarbete mellan Yasin och Dree Low. Tätt under den ligger Mariah Careys julklassiker ”All I want for Christmas is you”.

TT
Harry Styles är ny etta på den svenska albumlistan med "Fine line". Arkivbild.Bild: Evan Agostini
Album:
1. (Ny) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
2. (1) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
3. (5) Michael Bublé: ”Christmas”
4. (3) 1Cuz; ”1 år”
5. (11) Mariah Carey: ”Merry Christmas”
6. (4) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
7. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
8. (2) Avicii: ”TIM”
9. (12) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
10. (15) Linnea Henriksson: ”Till – från”
11. (10) Ant Wan: ”Kapitel 21”
12. (8) Einár: ”Första klass”
13. (17) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”
14. (13) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”
15. (9) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
16. (19) Tommy Körberg: ”Julen är här”
17. (20) Peter Jöback: ”Jag kommer hem igen till jul – jubileumsutgåva”
18. (21) Carola: ”Carolas jul”
19. (16) Einár: ”Nummer 1”
20. (18) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”
Singlar:
1. (Ny) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”
2. (2) Mariah Carey: ”All I want for Christmas is you”
3. (5) Wham: ”Last Christmas”
4. (1) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”
5. (3) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”
6. (6) 1Cuz, Greekazo & Yei Gonzalez: ”Försent”
7. (11) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
8. (15) Freddy Kalas: ”Hey ho”
9. (12) Triad: ”Tänd ett ljus”
10. (7) Dree Low: ”Pippi”
11. (8) Yasin: ”Det som göms i snö”
12. (4) Macky & Einár: ”Tesla”
13. (9) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”
14. (14) Michael Bublé: ”It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas”
15. (18) José Feliciano: ”Feliz navidad”
16. (10) Greekazo, Yei Gonzalez & DnoteOnDaBeat: ”Apoteket”
17. (16) Ant Wan: ”Va mig”
18. (23) Adolphson-Falk: ”Mer jul”
19. (28) Brenda Lee: ”Rockin' around the Christmas tree”
20. (13) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”
Källa: GLF
