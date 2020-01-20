Stjärnspäckat skivår väntar

Fakta

24/1: Pet Shop Boys – "Hotspot"

24/1: KSMB – “Bland tomtar och troll” (ep)

24/1: Gill Landry – "Skeleton at the banquet"

24/1: Det brinner – "Bara öppna ögon kan se"

24/1: Anders Lundin – "Här är jag nu – special edition"

24/1: Wolf parade – "Thin Mind"

24/1: Breaking Benjamin – "Aurora"

24/1: Wire – "Mind hive"

24/1: Bonny Light Horseman – "Bonny Light Horseman"

24/1: Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – "Just like Moby Dick"

24/1: Okay Kaya – "Watch this liquid pour itself"

24/1: Andy Shauf – "The neon skyline"

24/1: Shitkid – “Duo limbo/Mellan himmel å helvete”

31/1: Polica – “When we stay alive”

31/1: Kesha – “High road”

31/1: Meghan Trainor – “Treat myself”

31/1: Blossoms – “Foolish loving spaces”

31/1: Destroyer – “Have we met”

31/1: Sløtdace – "Sorry for the late reply"

31/1 Louis Tomilson – "Walls"

31/1 Vargas & Lagola – "The butterfly effect"

Februari

7/2: Green Day – "Father of all..."

7/2: La Roux – "Supervision"

7/2: HMLTD – "West if Eden"

7/2: Beatrice Dillon – "Workaround"

14/2: Tame Impala – "The slow rush"

12/2 Jonathan Johansson – "Scirocco"

14/12 Beach Bunny – "Honeymoon"

14/2: Kvelertak – "Splid"

21/2 Slowgold – "Aska"

21/2 Dolce – "Ur aska"

21/2: The 1975 – "Notes on a conditional form"

21/2: Agnes Obel – “Myopia”

21/2: Grimes – "Miss Anthropocene"

21/2: Ragata – “Rebell”

21/2 Ozzy Osbourne – "Ordinary man"

21/2 BTS – “Map of the soul: 7"

21/2: Greg Dulli – "Random desire"

28/2: Johnossi – “Torch//flame”

28/2: Caribou – “Suddenly”

28/2: Gladie – "Safe sins"

28/2: Ratboys – "Printer's devil"

28/12: Soccer Mommy: "Color theory"

Mars

6/3: Jonathan Wilson – "Dixie blur"

6/3: CocoRosie – "Put the shine on"

6/3: Caroline Rose – "Superstar"

6/3: U.S. Girls – "Heavy light "

13/3: Circa Waves – "Sad happy" (Albumet släpps i två delar, den första 10 januari och den andra 13 mars)

13/3 Peter Bjorn and John – "Endless dream"

Maj

15/5: Weezer – "Van Weezer"

Fler artister som troligen släpper album 2020:

The Killers – "Imploding the mirage"

Matt Berninger – "Serpentine prison".

Mystery Jets – “A billion heartbeats”

Migos – “Culture III”

Lana Del Rey – “White hot forever”

Dua Lipa – “Future nostalgia”

J Cole – “The fall off”

Noname – “Factory baby”

Lil Baby – "My turn"

Neil Young – "Homegrown"

Yungblud

Lady Gaga

Haim

Kasabian

Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

King Krule

The xx

The Strokes

Foo Fighters

Big Freedia

Kendrick Lamar

Frank Ocean

Childish Gambino

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Young Thug

Dixie Chicks

Karakou

Angel Olsen