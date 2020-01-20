Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Sydsvenskan
Nöje

Stjärnspäckat skivår väntar

Cardi B, Dua Lipa och kanske också Rihanna. Skivåret 2020 är fullspäckat med albumsläpp från stora stjärnor.

TT
Cardi B väntas släppa ett nytt album under 2020. Arkivbild.Bild: Francois Mori
Redan under de första veckorna av 2020 har artister som Selena Gomez och Eminem försett sina lyssnare med nya album – men det är bara början på ett skivår där flera tunga namn väntas släppa ny musik.
Cardi B har satsat på skådespelarkarriären under 2019 och har bland annat spelat mot Jennifer Lopez i ”Hustlers”. Men det har inte hindrat henne från att arbeta med musiken. Under fjolåret släppte hon ett par singlar och under 2020 kommer det mer.
Under en intervju med Vogue beskriver Cardi B sitt kommande album som ”spicy” och ”kontroversiellt”, och i november berättade hon för Billboard att hon tänkte på albumet ”24/7”.
Den 31 januari kommer Kesha med sitt första album på tre år, där hon har samarbetat med bland andra Brian Wilson från The Beach Boys och Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.
Även Rihanna arbetar på en ny platta, men ännu är inget datum satt för släppet. Det har gått fyra år sedan hennes senaste fullängdare ”Anti” och i en intervju med Vogue i oktober förra året berättade hon att den kommande musiken är reggaeinspirerad. Världsstjärnan har själv drivit med sina följare: I december publicerade hon ett filmklipp på Instagram föreställande en dansande hundvalp med texten ”Jag, när jag lyssnar på R9 för mig själv och vägrar släppa det”. R9 står för att det är Rihannas nionde studioalbum.
Sverigeaktuella Dua Lipa släpper också ett nytt album under 2020. Plattan heter ”Future nostalgia” och popstjärnan har tidigare beskrivit det som ”ett popalbum som man kan dansa till, samtidigt som många av låtarna är ledsamma”.
Mot slutet av augusti 2019 släppte Lana Del Rey sitt kritikerhyllade album ”Norman fucking Rockwell”, och redan då passade hon på att meddela att mer material är på gång. Det kommande albumet ”White hot forever” har hon beskrivit som en spoken word-platta, och i augusti berättade hon för tidningen The Times att den kommer att ”överraskningssläppas inom tolv till tretton månader”.
Neil Youngs tidigare osläppta album från 1975, ”Homegrown”, kommer till slut att nå publiken under 2020. Artisten beskriver själv plattan som bron mellan ”Harvest” och ”Comes a time”.
Fler internationella artister som släpper nytt är The 1975, Pet Shop Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Justin Bieber och Grimes.
På svenskt håll är bland andra Peter Bjorn & John aktuella med ny musik, samtidigt som de firar 20 år som band. ”Endless dream” heter plattan som är planerad till den 13 mars.
Stjärnproducenterna Vargas & Lagola har tidigare arbetat med artister som Avicii, Katy Perry, Madonna och Swedish House Mafia. Nu kommer Vincent Pontare och Salem Al Fakir, som de egentligen heter, med sitt debutalbum ”The Butterfly effect”. Redan nu finns den första singeln ”Somebody that understands” ute.
Dessutom släpper Shitkid, Slowgold, Dolce och Jonathan Johansson ny musik i år.
Fakta

Skivsläpp under 2020

24/1: Pet Shop Boys – "Hotspot"

24/1: KSMB – “Bland tomtar och troll” (ep)

24/1: Gill Landry – "Skeleton at the banquet"

24/1: Det brinner – "Bara öppna ögon kan se"

24/1: Anders Lundin – "Här är jag nu – special edition"

24/1: Wolf parade – "Thin Mind"

24/1: Breaking Benjamin – "Aurora"

24/1: Wire – "Mind hive"

24/1: Bonny Light Horseman – "Bonny Light Horseman"

24/1: Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – "Just like Moby Dick"

24/1: Okay Kaya – "Watch this liquid pour itself"

24/1: Andy Shauf – "The neon skyline"

24/1: Shitkid – “Duo limbo/Mellan himmel å helvete”

31/1: Polica – “When we stay alive”

31/1: Kesha – “High road”

31/1: Meghan Trainor – “Treat myself”

31/1: Blossoms – “Foolish loving spaces”

31/1: Destroyer – “Have we met”

31/1: Sløtdace – "Sorry for the late reply"

31/1 Louis Tomilson – "Walls"

31/1 Vargas & Lagola – "The butterfly effect"

Februari

7/2: Green Day – "Father of all..."

7/2: La Roux – "Supervision"

7/2: HMLTD – "West if Eden"

7/2: Beatrice Dillon – "Workaround"

14/2: Tame Impala – "The slow rush"

12/2 Jonathan Johansson – "Scirocco"

14/12 Beach Bunny – "Honeymoon"

14/2: Kvelertak – "Splid"

21/2 Slowgold – "Aska"

21/2 Dolce – "Ur aska"

21/2: The 1975 – "Notes on a conditional form"

21/2: Agnes Obel – “Myopia”

21/2: Grimes – "Miss Anthropocene"

21/2: Ragata – “Rebell”

21/2 Ozzy Osbourne – "Ordinary man"

21/2 BTS – “Map of the soul: 7"

21/2: Greg Dulli – "Random desire"

28/2: Johnossi – “Torch//flame”

28/2: Caribou – “Suddenly”

28/2: Gladie – "Safe sins"

28/2: Ratboys – "Printer's devil"

28/12: Soccer Mommy: "Color theory"

Mars

6/3: Jonathan Wilson – "Dixie blur"

6/3: CocoRosie – "Put the shine on"

6/3: Caroline Rose – "Superstar"

6/3: U.S. Girls – "Heavy light "

13/3: Circa Waves – "Sad happy" (Albumet släpps i två delar, den första 10 januari och den andra 13 mars)

13/3 Peter Bjorn and John – "Endless dream"

Maj

15/5: Weezer – "Van Weezer"

Fler artister som troligen släpper album 2020:

The Killers – "Imploding the mirage"

Matt Berninger – "Serpentine prison".

Mystery Jets – “A billion heartbeats”

Migos – “Culture III”

Lana Del Rey – “White hot forever”

Dua Lipa – “Future nostalgia”

J Cole – “The fall off”

Noname – “Factory baby”

Lil Baby – "My turn"

Neil Young – "Homegrown"

Yungblud

Lady Gaga

Haim

Kasabian

Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

King Krule

The xx

The Strokes

Foo Fighters

Big Freedia

Kendrick Lamar

Frank Ocean

Childish Gambino

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Young Thug

Dixie Chicks

Karakou

Angel Olsen

