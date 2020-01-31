Topplistorna: Leksell kvar i topp

Album:
1. (1) Hov1: ”Montague”
2. (2) Eminem: ”Music to be murdered by”
3. (4) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
4. (5) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
5. (3) Yasin: ”Handen under Mona Lisas kjol (pt:1)”
6. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
7. (8) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
8. (7) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
9. (9) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”
10. (10) Roddy Ricch: ”Please excuse me for being antisocial”
11. (11) 1Cuz: ”1 år”
12. (14) Avicii: ”Tim”
13. (13) Einár: ”Första klass”
14. (12) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”
15. (Ny) Pet Shop Boys: ”Hotspot”
16. (17) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
17. (16) Selena Gomez: ”Rare”
18. (18) Einár: ”Nummer 1”
19. (19) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”
20. (Ny) KSMB: ”Bland tomtar och troll”
Singlar:
1. (1) Victor Leksell: ”Svag”
2. (3) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
3. (2) Greekazo & Dree Low: ”Ice cream”
4. (Ny) Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza: ”Forever yours (Avicii tribute)”
5. (5) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”.
6. (6) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”
7. (10) Eminem featuring Juice Wrld: ”Godzilla”
8. (4) Hov1: ”Mitten av september”
9. (9) Roddy Ricch: ”The box”
10. (11) Myra Granberg: ”Tills mitt hjärta går under”
11. (7) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”
12. (8) ZE: ”Gflow”
13. (12) Dree Low: ”Pippi”
14. (16) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”
15. (14) Benjamin Ingrosso: ”The dirt”
16. (13) Yasin: ” Pt:1”
17. (19) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”
18. (15) Lellow & Saliboy: ”Första klivet”
19. (29) Billie Eilish: ”Everything I wanted”
20. (18) 1Cuz, Greekazo & Yei Gonzalez: ”Försent”
Källa: GLF