Topplistorna: Leksell kvar i topp

Mycket är sig likt på listorna sedan förra veckan. Hov1 toppar fortfarande albumlistan med ”Montague” och Victor Leksell ligger kvar på singellistans förstaplats med ”Svag”. ”Forever yours”, hyllningslåten till Avicii, letar sig in på en fjärdeplats.

Album:

1. (1) Hov1: ”Montague”

2. (2) Eminem: ”Music to be murdered by”

3. (4) Dree Low: ”Flawless”

4. (5) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”

5. (3) Yasin: ”Handen under Mona Lisas kjol (pt:1)”

6. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”

7. (8) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”

8. (7) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”

9. (9) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”

10. (10) Roddy Ricch: ”Please excuse me for being antisocial”

11. (11) 1Cuz: ”1 år”

12. (14) Avicii: ”Tim”

13. (13) Einár: ”Första klass”

14. (12) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”

15. (Ny) Pet Shop Boys: ”Hotspot”

16. (17) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”

17. (16) Selena Gomez: ”Rare”

18. (18) Einár: ”Nummer 1”

19. (19) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”

20. (Ny) KSMB: ”Bland tomtar och troll”

Singlar:

1. (1) Victor Leksell: ”Svag”

2. (3) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”

3. (2) Greekazo & Dree Low: ”Ice cream”

4. (Ny) Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza: ”Forever yours (Avicii tribute)”

5. (5) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”.

6. (6) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”

7. (10) Eminem featuring Juice Wrld: ”Godzilla”

8. (4) Hov1: ”Mitten av september”

9. (9) Roddy Ricch: ”The box”

10. (11) Myra Granberg: ”Tills mitt hjärta går under”

11. (7) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”

12. (8) ZE: ”Gflow”

13. (12) Dree Low: ”Pippi”

14. (16) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”

15. (14) Benjamin Ingrosso: ”The dirt”

16. (13) Yasin: ” Pt:1”

17. (19) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”

18. (15) Lellow & Saliboy: ”Första klivet”

19. (29) Billie Eilish: ”Everything I wanted”

20. (18) 1Cuz, Greekazo & Yei Gonzalez: ”Försent”

Källa: GLF