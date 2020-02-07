Topplistorna: Oförändrat i toppen

Album:
1. (1) Hov1: ”Montague”
2. (4) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
3. (3) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
4. (2) Eminem: ”Music to be murdered by”
5. (5) Yasin: ”Handen under Mona Lisas kjol (pt: 1)”
6. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
7. (7) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
8. (8) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
9. (9) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”
10. (10) Roddy Ricch: ”Please excuse me for being antisocial”
11. (11) 1Cuz: ”1 år”
12. (12) Avicii: ”Tim”
13. (14) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”
14. (13) Einár: ”Första klass”
15. (16) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
16. (ny) Vargas & Lagola: ”The butterfly effect”
17. (18) Einár: ”Nummer 1”
18. (19) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”
19. (17) Selena Gomez: ”Rare”
20. (21) Billie Eilish: ”Don't smile at me”
Singlar:
1. (1) Viktor Leksell: ”Svag”
2. (2) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
3. (3) Greekazo & Dree Low: ”Ice cream”
4. (5) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”
5. (4) Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza: ”Forever yours (Avicii tribute)”
6. (6) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”
7. (10) Myra Granberg: ”Tills mitt hjärta går sönder”
8. (73) Asme: ”14”
9. (9) Roddy Ricch: ”The box”
10. (7) Eminem featuring Juice Wrld: ”Godzilla”
11. (8) Hov1: ”Mitten av september”
12. (ny) Ant Wan: ”Goat”
13. (11) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”
14. (ny) Adel & PJ: ”Sci-fi”
15. (13) Dree Low: ”Pippi”
16. (12) ZE: ”Gflow”
17. (14) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”
18. (15) Benjamin Ingrosso: ”The dirt”
19. (17) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”
20. (19) Billie Eilish: ”Everything I wanted”
Källa: GLF