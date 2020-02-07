Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Topplistorna: Oförändrat i toppen

Sverigetopplistans album- och singellista har samma förstaplaceringar som förra veckan: Hov1 respektive Viktor Leksell. Duon Vargas & Lagola, med Salem Al Fakir och Vincent Pontare bakom artistnamnen, går in på plats 16 på albumlistan med fullängdsdebuten ”The butterfly effect”.

TT
Hov1 toppar alltjämt albumlistan med "Montague". Arkivbild.Bild: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT
Album:
1. (1) Hov1: ”Montague”
2. (4) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
3. (3) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
4. (2) Eminem: ”Music to be murdered by”
5. (5) Yasin: ”Handen under Mona Lisas kjol (pt: 1)”
6. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
7. (7) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
8. (8) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
9. (9) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”
10. (10) Roddy Ricch: ”Please excuse me for being antisocial”
11. (11) 1Cuz: ”1 år”
12. (12) Avicii: ”Tim”
13. (14) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”
14. (13) Einár: ”Första klass”
15. (16) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
16. (ny) Vargas & Lagola: ”The butterfly effect”
17. (18) Einár: ”Nummer 1”
18. (19) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”
19. (17) Selena Gomez: ”Rare”
20. (21) Billie Eilish: ”Don't smile at me”
Singlar:
1. (1) Viktor Leksell: ”Svag”
2. (2) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
3. (3) Greekazo & Dree Low: ”Ice cream”
4. (5) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”
5. (4) Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza: ”Forever yours (Avicii tribute)”
6. (6) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”
7. (10) Myra Granberg: ”Tills mitt hjärta går sönder”
8. (73) Asme: ”14”
9. (9) Roddy Ricch: ”The box”
10. (7) Eminem featuring Juice Wrld: ”Godzilla”
11. (8) Hov1: ”Mitten av september”
12. (ny) Ant Wan: ”Goat”
13. (11) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”
14. (ny) Adel & PJ: ”Sci-fi”
15. (13) Dree Low: ”Pippi”
16. (12) ZE: ”Gflow”
17. (14) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”
18. (15) Benjamin Ingrosso: ”The dirt”
19. (17) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”
20. (19) Billie Eilish: ”Everything I wanted”
Källa: GLF
