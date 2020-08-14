Topplistorna: Deep Purple stark nykomling

Deep Purple kniper en tredje plats på albumlistan med nya ”Whoosh!”. Singellistans topptrio är oförändrad med ”Savage love” av Jawsh 685 och Jason Derulo som etta.

Album:

1. (1) Victor Leksell: ”Fånga mig när jag faller”

2. (2) Yasin: ”98.01.11”

3. (Ny) Deep Purple: ”Whoosh!”

4. (3) Dree Low: ”Tunnelseende”

5. (5) Pop Smoke: ”Shoot for the stars aim for the moon”

6. (4) The Weeknd: ”After hours”

7. (7) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”

8. (8) Juice Wrld: ”Legends never die”

9. (9) Newkid: ”Mount Jhun”

10. (31) Håkan Hellström: ”Rampljus”

11. (6) Taylor Swift: ”Folklore”

12. (10) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”

13. (Ny) Skåningarna: ”Hem till Skåne”

14. (12) Einár: ”Welcome to Sweden”

15. (14) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”

16. (11) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”

17. (13) Dree Low: ”Flawless”

18. (15) Dua Lipa: ”Future nostalgia”

19. (16) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”

20. (17) Jubël: ”Strawtown”

Singlar:

1. (1) Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo: ”Savage love (Laxed – siren beat)”

2. (2) Victor Leksell: ”Svag”

3. (3) Miss Li: ”Komplicerad”

4. (4) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”

5. (6) Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch: ”Rockstar”

6. (7) Victor Leksell: ”Bedövning”

7. (5) Einár, 5iftyy & Moewgli: ”Pop smoke”

8. (8) Norlie & KKV och Junie: ”Komma över dig”

9. (9) Harry Styles: ”Watermelon sugar”

10. (10) Kygo & Tina Turner: ”What's love got to do with it”

11. (13) Topic featuring A7S: ”Breaking me”

12. (28) Joel Corry featuring MNEK: ”Head & heart”

13. (11) Juice Wrld & Marshmello: ”Come & go”

14. (15) Darin: ”En säng av rosor”

15. (16) Saint Jhn: ”Roses (Manbek remix)”

16. (14) Yasin: ”Young & heartless”

17. (Ny) Juice Wrld & The Weeknd: ”Smile”

18. (21) Macky: ”Pa pa”

19. (25) Zara Larsson: ”Love me land”

20. (17) Victor Leksell: ”Ha dig igen”

Källa: GLF