Topplistorna: Pop Smoke närmar sig toppen

Pop Smokes postuma album ”Shoot for the stars aim for the moon” klättrar till en tredjeplats. På singellistan är topp fem oförändrad med Jawsh 685 och Jason Derulo fortsatt i täten med ”Savage love”.

TT
TT
Pop Smoke, vars riktiga namn är Bashar Barakah Jackson, sköts ihjäl i februari, 19 år gammal. Arkivbild.Bild: Tracy Awino/AP/TT
Album:
1. (1) Victor Leksell: ”Fånga mig när jag faller”
2. (2) Yasin: ”98.01.11”
3. (5) Pop Smoke: ”Shoot for the stars aim for the moon”
4. (6) The Weeknd: ”After hours”
5. (4) Dree Low: ”Tunnelseende”
6. (7) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
7. (8) Juice Wrld: ”Legends never die”
8. (9) Newkid: ”Mount Jhun”
9. (12) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
10. (11) Taylor Swift: ”Folklore”
11. (3) Deep Purple: ”Whoosh!”
12. (15) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
13. (17) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
14. (16) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
15. (14) Einár: ”Welcome to Sweden”
16. (18) Dua Lipa: ”Future nostalgia”
17. (19) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
18. (21) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”
19. (20) Jubël: ”Strawtown”
20. (22) Jireel: ”Sex känslor”
Singlar:
1. (1) Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo: ”Savage love (Laxed – siren beat)”
2. (2) Victor Leksell: ”Svag”
3. (3) Miss Li: ”Komplicerad”
4. (4) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
5. (5) Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch: ”Rockstar”
6. (12) Joel Corry featuring MNEK: ”Head & heart”
7. (6) Victor Leksell: ”Bedövning”
8. (7) Einár, 5iftyy & Moewgli: ”Pop smoke”
9. (9) Harry Styles: ”Watermelon sugar”
10. (8) Norlie & KKV och Junie: ”Komma över dig”
11. (11) Topic featuring A7S: ”Breaking me”
12. (22) Pop Smoke featuring Lil Tjay: ”Mood swings”
13. (10) Kygo & Tina Turner: ”What's love got to do with it”
14. (Ny) Drake featuring Lil Durk: ”Laugh now cry later”
15. (54) Cardi B featuring Meghan Thee Stallion: ”Wap”
16. (18) Macky: ”Pa pa”
17. (14) Darin: ”En säng av rosor”
18. (13) Juice Wrld & Marshmello: ”Come & go”
19. (15) Saint Jhn: ”Roses (Manbek remix)”
20. (16) Yasin: ”Young & heartless”
Källa: GLF
