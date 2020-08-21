Topplistorna: Pop Smoke närmar sig toppen

Album:
1. (1) Victor Leksell: ”Fånga mig när jag faller”
2. (2) Yasin: ”98.01.11”
3. (5) Pop Smoke: ”Shoot for the stars aim for the moon”
4. (6) The Weeknd: ”After hours”
5. (4) Dree Low: ”Tunnelseende”
6. (7) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
7. (8) Juice Wrld: ”Legends never die”
8. (9) Newkid: ”Mount Jhun”
9. (12) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
10. (11) Taylor Swift: ”Folklore”
11. (3) Deep Purple: ”Whoosh!”
12. (15) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
13. (17) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
14. (16) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
15. (14) Einár: ”Welcome to Sweden”
16. (18) Dua Lipa: ”Future nostalgia”
17. (19) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
18. (21) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”
19. (20) Jubël: ”Strawtown”
20. (22) Jireel: ”Sex känslor”
Singlar:
1. (1) Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo: ”Savage love (Laxed – siren beat)”
2. (2) Victor Leksell: ”Svag”
3. (3) Miss Li: ”Komplicerad”
4. (4) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
5. (5) Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch: ”Rockstar”
6. (12) Joel Corry featuring MNEK: ”Head & heart”
7. (6) Victor Leksell: ”Bedövning”
8. (7) Einár, 5iftyy & Moewgli: ”Pop smoke”
9. (9) Harry Styles: ”Watermelon sugar”
10. (8) Norlie & KKV och Junie: ”Komma över dig”
11. (11) Topic featuring A7S: ”Breaking me”
12. (22) Pop Smoke featuring Lil Tjay: ”Mood swings”
13. (10) Kygo & Tina Turner: ”What's love got to do with it”
14. (Ny) Drake featuring Lil Durk: ”Laugh now cry later”
15. (54) Cardi B featuring Meghan Thee Stallion: ”Wap”
16. (18) Macky: ”Pa pa”
17. (14) Darin: ”En säng av rosor”
18. (13) Juice Wrld & Marshmello: ”Come & go”
19. (15) Saint Jhn: ”Roses (Manbek remix)”
20. (16) Yasin: ”Young & heartless”
Källa: GLF