Så låter hösten 2020

Skivsläpp i höst
11/9:
Flaming Lips: "American head"
Skator: "År"
Doves: "The universal want"
Marilyn Manson: "We are chaos"
18/9:
Elderbrook: "Why do we shake in the cold?"
Trey Songz: "Back home"
Fight The Fight: "Deliverance"
Klara & Jag: "Det slutar inte här"
Behemoth: "Forests dream eternally"
Napalm Death: "Throes of joy in the jaws of defeatism"
Finntroll: "Vredesvävd"
Joan Osborne: "Trouble and strife"
Alicia Keys: "Alicia"
Ava Max: "Heaven & hell"
25/9:
Hulkoff: "Pansarfolk"
Anna von Hausswolff: "All thoughts fly"
The Waymaker: "The Waymaker"
Zhakiah: "Where the light will thread"
Shitkid: "20/20 Shitkid"
Idles: "Ultra mono"
2 Chainz: "So help me God"
Action Bronson: "Only for dolphins"
Bob Mould: "Blue hearts"
Machine Gun Kelly: "Tickets to my downfall"
Sufjan Stevens: "The ascension"
Thurston Moore: "By the fire"
Oktober:
2/10:
The Holy: "Mono freedom"
Aloe Blacc: "All love everything"
Groove Armada: "Edge of the horizon"
Bon Jovi: "Bon Jovi: 2020"
Dolly Parton: "A Holly Dolly christmas"
Jónsi: "Shiver"
Matt Berninger: "Serpentine prison"
Melanie C: "Melanie C"
Enslaved: "Utgard"
9/10:
Dizzee Rascal: "E3 AF"
10/10:
Blue Öyster Cult: "The symbol remains"
Jeremey Ivey: "Waiting out the storm"
Future Islands: "As long as you are"
Gustaf & Viktor Norén: "Hymns to the rising sun"
Curtis Waters: "Pity party"
Travis: "10 songs"
16/10:
Ty Dolla Sign: "Dream houe"
Herbert Munkhammar (ep, saknar än så länge titel)
Katie Melua: "Album no 8"
Hawkwind Light Orchestra: "Carnivorous"
Annie: "Dark hearts"
23/10:
Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band: "Letter to you"
Hederosgruppen: "Storstrejk"
Henrik Lindstrand: "Nordhem"
This Is The Kit: "Off off on"
Ela Minus: "Acts of rebellion"
Kristofer Åström: "Hard times"
Diamond Dogs: "Atlantic juice"
Faithless: "All blessed"
Laura Veirs: "My echo"
Franska Trion: "Är det konstigt?"
Hurula: "Jehova"
Gorillaz: "Song machine: Season one – strange timez"
Pallbearer: "Forgotten days"
30/10:
Tomas Andersson Wij: "Högre än händerna når"
Léon: "Apart"
Midnight Oil: "The Makarrata project"
Christian Kjellvander: "About love and loving again"
Ane Brun: "After the great storm"
Vargas & Lagola: "Mount Alda"
November:
6/11:
Garmarna: "Förbundet"
Kylie Minogue: Disco"
20/11
Florence Valentin: "Det var en gång"
Dark Tranquillity: "Moment"
27/11
Ane Brun: "How beauty holds the hand of sorrow"