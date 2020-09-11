Så låter hösten 2020

Fakta

11/9:

Flaming Lips: "American head"

Skator: "År"

Doves: "The universal want"

Marilyn Manson: "We are chaos"

18/9:

Elderbrook: "Why do we shake in the cold?"

Trey Songz: "Back home"

Fight The Fight: "Deliverance"

Klara & Jag: "Det slutar inte här"

Behemoth: "Forests dream eternally"

Napalm Death: "Throes of joy in the jaws of defeatism"

Finntroll: "Vredesvävd"

Joan Osborne: "Trouble and strife"

Alicia Keys: "Alicia"

Ava Max: "Heaven & hell"

25/9:

Hulkoff: "Pansarfolk"

Anna von Hausswolff: "All thoughts fly"

The Waymaker: "The Waymaker"

Zhakiah: "Where the light will thread"

Shitkid: "20/20 Shitkid"

Idles: "Ultra mono"

2 Chainz: "So help me God"

Action Bronson: "Only for dolphins"

Bob Mould: "Blue hearts"

Machine Gun Kelly: "Tickets to my downfall"

Sufjan Stevens: "The ascension"

Thurston Moore: "By the fire"

Oktober:

2/10:

The Holy: "Mono freedom"

Aloe Blacc: "All love everything"

Groove Armada: "Edge of the horizon"

Bon Jovi: "Bon Jovi: 2020"

Dolly Parton: "A Holly Dolly christmas"

Jónsi: "Shiver"

Matt Berninger: "Serpentine prison"

Melanie C: "Melanie C"

Enslaved: "Utgard"

9/10:

Dizzee Rascal: "E3 AF"

10/10:

Blue Öyster Cult: "The symbol remains"

Jeremey Ivey: "Waiting out the storm"

Future Islands: "As long as you are"

Gustaf & Viktor Norén: "Hymns to the rising sun"

Curtis Waters: "Pity party"

Travis: "10 songs"

16/10:

Ty Dolla Sign: "Dream houe"

Herbert Munkhammar (ep, saknar än så länge titel)

Katie Melua: "Album no 8"

Hawkwind Light Orchestra: "Carnivorous"

Annie: "Dark hearts"

23/10:

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band: "Letter to you"

Hederosgruppen: "Storstrejk"

Henrik Lindstrand: "Nordhem"

This Is The Kit: "Off off on"

Ela Minus: "Acts of rebellion"

Kristofer Åström: "Hard times"

Diamond Dogs: "Atlantic juice"

Faithless: "All blessed"

Laura Veirs: "My echo"

Franska Trion: "Är det konstigt?"

Hurula: "Jehova"

Gorillaz: "Song machine: Season one – strange timez"

Pallbearer: "Forgotten days"

30/10:

Tomas Andersson Wij: "Högre än händerna når"

Léon: "Apart"

Midnight Oil: "The Makarrata project"

Christian Kjellvander: "About love and loving again"

Ane Brun: "After the great storm"

Vargas & Lagola: "Mount Alda"

November:

6/11:

Garmarna: "Förbundet"

Kylie Minogue: Disco"

20/11

Florence Valentin: "Det var en gång"

Dark Tranquillity: "Moment"

27/11

Ane Brun: "How beauty holds the hand of sorrow"