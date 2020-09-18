Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Ludwig Göransson kan vinna Emmystatyett

Den svenske kompositören Ludwig Göransson är nominerad till en Emmy för originalmusiken till ”The Mandalorian”. Vinner han, så närmar han sig en så kallad ”showbiz grand slam”.

TT
TT
Kompositören Ludwig Göransson är nominerad till en Emmy för musiken i "The Mandalorian". Arkivbild.Bild: Naina Helén Jåma / TT
Natten mot måndag den 21 september direktsänds den årliga Emmygalan från Los Angeles. Den här gången i digital form utan publik. Under galan delas de tyngsta priserna ut: skådespelarkategorierna, bästa drama, komedi, regi och manus med mera.
HBO:s serie ”Watchmen” har flest vinstchanser med totalt 26 nomineringar i en rad olika kategorier, följd av Netflix ”Ozark” och HBO:s ”Succession” som har 18 nomineringar vardera. Netflix har sammanlagt nominerats för 160 priser, jämfört med HBO:s 106.
Priserna i de tekniska kategorierna delas ut under fem separata kvällar under veckan som leder fram till den stora galan. Lördagen den 19 september har svenske Ludwig Göransson en vinstchans för originalmusiken till ”Star Wars”-serien ”The Mandalorian”.
Ludwig Göransson har tidigare vunnit en Oscar för musiken till superhjältefilmen ”Black Panther” och tre Grammypriser, två av dem för sitt arbete som producent för Childish Gambinos ”This is America”.
Om Göransson vinner en Emmy är han bara en Tony-statyett bort från att ha ta hem en så kallad ”EGOT” (en Emmy, en Grammy, en Oscar och en Tony), även kallad ”the grand slam of show business”. Tonygalan kan ses som den amerikanska teaterbranschens svar på Oscarsgalan.
Emmygalans värd är återigen komikern Jimmy Kimmel.
Fakta

Emmynominerade 2020 (urval)

Bästa dramaserie: "Better call Saul", "The crown", The handmaid's tale", "Killing Eve", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Stranger things", "Succession".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show"), Olivia Colman ("The crown"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Zendaya ("Euphoria").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i en dramaserie: Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K Brown ("This is us"), Steve Carell ("The morning show"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Billy Porter ("Pose"), Jeremy Strong ("Succession").

Bästa komediserie: "Curb your enthusiasm", "Dead to me", "The good place", "Insecure", "The Kominsky method", "The marvelous mrs Maisel", "Schitt’s Creek", "What we do in the shadows".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en komediserie: Christina Applegate ("Dead to me", Rachel Brosnahan ("The marvelous mrs Maisel"), Linda Cardellini ("Dead to me"), Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt’s creek"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i en komediserie: Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish), Don Cheadle ("Black monday", Ted Danson ("The good place"), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky method”), Eugene Levy ("Schitt's creek"), Ramy Youssef ("Ramy").

Bästa miniserie: "Little fires everywhere", "Mrs America", "Unbelievable", "Unorthodox", "Watchmen".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en miniserie: Cate Blanchett ("Mrs America"), Shira Haas ("Unorthodox"), Regina King ("Watchmen"), Octavia Spencer ("Self made"), Kerry Washington ("Little fires everywhere").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i miniserie: Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen"), Hugh Jackman ("Bad education"), Paul Mescal ("Normal people"), Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood"), Mark Ruffalo ("I know this much is true").

Källa: Variety.

