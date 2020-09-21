Emmygalan startar i virtuell tappning

Fakta

Bästa dramaserie: "Better call Saul", "The crown", The handmaid's tale", "Killing Eve", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Stranger things", "Succession".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show"), Olivia Colman ("The crown"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Zendaya ("Euphoria").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i en dramaserie: Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K Brown ("This is us"), Steve Carell ("The morning show"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Billy Porter ("Pose"), Jeremy Strong ("Succession").

Bästa komediserie: "Curb your enthusiasm", "Dead to me", "The good place", "Insecure", "The Kominsky method", "The marvelous mrs Maisel", "Schitt’s Creek", "What we do in the shadows".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en komediserie: Christina Applegate ("Dead to me"), Rachel Brosnahan ("The marvelous mrs Maisel"), Linda Cardellini ("Dead to me"), Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt’s Creek"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i en komediserie: Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish), Don Cheadle ("Black monday"), Ted Danson ("The good place"), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky method”), Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek"), Ramy Youssef ("Ramy").

Bästa miniserie: "Little fires everywhere", "Mrs America", "Unbelievable", "Unorthodox", "Watchmen".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en miniserie: Cate Blanchett ("Mrs America"), Shira Haas ("Unorthodox"), Regina King ("Watchmen"), Octavia Spencer ("Self made"), Kerry Washington ("Little fires everywhere").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i miniserie: Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen"), Hugh Jackman ("Bad education"), Paul Mescal ("Normal people"), Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood"), Mark Ruffalo ("I know this much is true").

Källa: Variety.