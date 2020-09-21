Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Sydsvenskan
Nöje

Emmygalan startar i virtuell tappning

Inget är som vanligt när Emmygalan hålls i en coronasäker upplaga. Vinnarna får fira i hemmet, men några kan få sitt pris utdelad av en person klädd i en blandning av skyddsdräkt och smoking.

TT
TT
Det är nästintill tomt utanför Staples Center i Los Angeles, därifrån Emmygalan sänds i år.Bild: Chris Pizzello/AP/TT
”The Mandalorian”, ”Ozark” och ”Watchmen” tillhör favoriterna vid den 72:a upplagan av Emmygalan. Priser i de tekniska kategorierna har vid flera förgalor delats ut tidigare i veckan.
Det är inte mycket som är som vanligt vid nattens sändning och utanför Staples Center i Los Angeles, därifrån galan sänds, är det öde.
I stället för att posera framför kamerablixtrar på röda mattan får de nominerade och prisutdelarna – liksom övriga intresserade – följa och delta i galan hemifrån.
Men enligt sändande ABC kan dock en del pristagare få sin statyett levererad till hemmet av en prisutdelare klädd i en skyddsdräkt med viss likhet med en smoking. Dräkterna har skapats av Katja Cahill och Guy Carrington, i samarbete med en skyddsdräktstillverkare.
Galan leds av programledaren och komikern Jimmy Kimmel.
Fakta

Emmynominerade 2020 (urval)

Bästa dramaserie: "Better call Saul", "The crown", The handmaid's tale", "Killing Eve", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Stranger things", "Succession".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show"), Olivia Colman ("The crown"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Zendaya ("Euphoria").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i en dramaserie: Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K Brown ("This is us"), Steve Carell ("The morning show"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Billy Porter ("Pose"), Jeremy Strong ("Succession").

Bästa komediserie: "Curb your enthusiasm", "Dead to me", "The good place", "Insecure", "The Kominsky method", "The marvelous mrs Maisel", "Schitt’s Creek", "What we do in the shadows".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en komediserie: Christina Applegate ("Dead to me"), Rachel Brosnahan ("The marvelous mrs Maisel"), Linda Cardellini ("Dead to me"), Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt’s Creek"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i en komediserie: Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish), Don Cheadle ("Black monday"), Ted Danson ("The good place"), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky method”), Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek"), Ramy Youssef ("Ramy").

Bästa miniserie: "Little fires everywhere", "Mrs America", "Unbelievable", "Unorthodox", "Watchmen".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en miniserie: Cate Blanchett ("Mrs America"), Shira Haas ("Unorthodox"), Regina King ("Watchmen"), Octavia Spencer ("Self made"), Kerry Washington ("Little fires everywhere").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i miniserie: Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen"), Hugh Jackman ("Bad education"), Paul Mescal ("Normal people"), Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood"), Mark Ruffalo ("I know this much is true").

Källa: Variety.

