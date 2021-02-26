Golden Globe-chans för Ludwig Göransson

Fakta

Bästa regissör: Emerald Fennell ("Promising young woman"), David Fincher ("Mank"), Regina King ("One night in Miami"), Aaron Sorkin ("The trial of the Chicago 7"), Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland").

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i dramafilm: Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's black bottom"), Andra Day ("The United States vs Billie Holiday"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a woman"), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising young woman").

Bästa manliga skådespelare i dramafilm: Riz Ahmed ("Sound of metal"), Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey’s black bottom"), Anthony Hopkins ("The father"), Gary Oldman ("Mank"), Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

Bästa film (drama): "The father", "Mank", "Nomadland", "Promising young woman", "The trial of the Chicago 7".

Bästa film (musikal eller komedi): "Borat subsequent moviefilm", "Hamilton", "Palm Springs", "Music", "The prom".

Bästa manus: "Promising young woman", "Mank", "The trial of the Chicago 7", "The father", "Nomadland".

Bästa tv-serie (drama): "The crown", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Ratched".

Bästa tv-serie (musikal eller komedi): "Emily in Paris", "The flight attendant", "The great", "Schitt's Creek", "Ted Lasso".