Golden Globe-chans för Ludwig Göransson

Den svenske kompositören Ludwig Göransson har chans att ta hem en Golden Globe och Netflix är redan en av vinnarna på förhand. Men allt fler kritiska röster höjs nu mot organisationen bakom galan.

TT
TT
Tina Fey och Amy Poehler är programledare för årets Golden Globe-gala. Arkivbild.Bild: John Shearer
Golden Globe-galan är startskottet på prisgalesäsongen i USA och allmänt känd som Oscarsgalans lite vildare och vassare lillasyster. Roliga och elaka värdar som Ricky Gervais och årets humorduo Tina Fey och Amy Poehler bidrar till att galan dessutom går mot strömmen och fortfarande lockar tv-tittare i höga tal.
Samtidigt som årets helt digitala och röda matta-befriade gala förbereds för sändning så stormar det kring organisationen bakom galan. Hollywood Foreign Press Association, som består av 87 internationella journalister verksamma i Los Angeles, synas i sömmarna inte minst för att den som skattebefriad intresseorganisation delar ut allt större summor pengar till sina medlemmar, vilket Los Angeles Times har rapporterat om. Dessutom dras HFPA-medlemmarna med ett långvarigt rykte som korrupta och enkla att muta för filmbolag som vill se nomineringar regna över sina produktioner.
Den här anklagelsen fick ny fart när årets nomineringar kungjordes och den populära men kritikersågade serien ”Emily in Paris” oväntat fick två nomineringar. När det sedan framkom att fler än 30 medlemmar av HFPA flugits över till Paris för att göra inspelningsbesök på ”Emily in Paris” och inkvarterats på lyxhotell utlöstes ett medialt ramaskri. Enligt HFPA har medlemmarna dock betalat för sina egna flygbiljetter och enligt Variety var pressträffen ganska ordinär och den aktuella nomineringen i linje med hur gruppen brukar nominera.
Ett annat offentligt uppmärksammat slag mot organisationen inträffade i höstas då den norska journalisten Kjersti Flaa, som är verksam i Los Angeles och rapporterar för norska medier, stämde HFPA efter att hon nekats medlemskap två gånger. Hon hävdar att organisationen har kartelliknande drag och medvetet stänger ute konkurrerande kollegor.
Flaas stämningsansökan avslogs men enligt Los Angeles Times har den bidragit till att intern kritik inom organisation vuxit.
Hur relevant är då Golden Globe-galan? Tja, trots att den i år misslyckades med att nominera den universellt hyllade tv-serien ”I may destroy you”, till många kritikers förvåning, anses den fortfarande ge en fingervisning om vad som kommer att prisas längre fram under galasäsongen. Och trots allt fortsätter Hollywood att fira galan och den förhållandevis lilla gruppen som utgör den mäktiga organisationen. Med färre än 90 medlemmar anses det allmänt i branschen enklare att rent logistiskt påverka dem än den betydligt större skara som utgör Oscarsakademin, som numera har över 10 000 medlemmar.
Bland årets nominerade märks den svenske kompositören Ludwig Göransson, som kan prisas för filmmusiken till Christopher Nolans ”Tenet”.
Förra året slog Netflix igenom på allvar som en galavinnare att räkna med. Och efter pandemiåret 2020 har strömningsjätten goda chanser att göra rent hus med drygt en tredjedel av nomineringarna. Förutom ”Emily in Paris” har Netflix även ”Mank” av David Fincher på sitt bord. ”Mank” är nominerad i tunga kategorier som bästa film, bästa regissör, bästa manliga skådespelare och bästa manus. Även Aaron Sorkins Netflix-drama ”The trial of the Chicago 7” ligger bra till med fem nomineringar.
Golden Globe Awards sänds på TV4 Play natten mot den 1 mars.
Fakta

Nomineringar i urval

Bästa regissör: Emerald Fennell ("Promising young woman"), David Fincher ("Mank"), Regina King ("One night in Miami"), Aaron Sorkin ("The trial of the Chicago 7"), Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland").

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i dramafilm: Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's black bottom"), Andra Day ("The United States vs Billie Holiday"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a woman"), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising young woman").

Bästa manliga skådespelare i dramafilm: Riz Ahmed ("Sound of metal"), Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey’s black bottom"), Anthony Hopkins ("The father"), Gary Oldman ("Mank"), Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

Bästa film (drama): "The father", "Mank", "Nomadland", "Promising young woman", "The trial of the Chicago 7".

Bästa film (musikal eller komedi): "Borat subsequent moviefilm", "Hamilton", "Palm Springs", "Music", "The prom".

Bästa manus: "Promising young woman", "Mank", "The trial of the Chicago 7", "The father", "Nomadland".

Bästa tv-serie (drama): "The crown", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Ratched".

Bästa tv-serie (musikal eller komedi): "Emily in Paris", "The flight attendant", "The great", "Schitt's Creek", "Ted Lasso".

