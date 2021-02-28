Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Nöje

Göransson kan ta hem en Golden Globe

Årets Golden Globe-gala är här – och den svenske kompositören Ludwig Göransson är en av dem som har chans att bli en pristagare. Men arrangörerna får hård kritik för bristen på mångfald.

TT
Kompositören Ludwig Göransson är nominerad på årets Golden Globe-gala. Arkivbild.Bild: Naina Helén Jåma/TT
Det brukar anses vara startskottet på prisgalesäsongen i USA. Golden Globe-galan är känd för att vara något vildare och vassare än Oscarsgalan. Men årets värdar, Tina Fey och Amy Poehler, har utlovat en stressfri stund, utan politiska skämt, enligt Page Six.
Bland de nominerade märks bland andra den svenske kompositören Ludwig Göransson, som kan prisas för filmmusiken till Christopher Nolans ”Tenet”.
Netflix kan annars bli en av årets stora vinnare. Strömningstjänsten slog igenom på allvar i sammanhanget förra året, och efter pandemiåret 2020 har man drygt en tredjedel av nomineringarna: förutom ”Emily in Paris” även ”Mank” av David Fincher, nominerad i tunga kategorier som bästa film, bästa regissör, bästa manliga skådespelare och bästa manus.
Aaron Sorkins Netflix-drama ”The trial of the Chicago 7” ligger också bra till med fem nomineringar.
Men galan har i år utsatts för hård kritik. Kampanjen #TimesUpGlobes pekar på att pressorganisationen Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), som väljer ut de nominerade, inte har en enda svart medlem.
Många har också ifrågasatt varför filmer som Spike Lees ”Da 5 Bloods” och Shaka Kings ”Judas and the Black Messiah” blev utan nomineringar, liksom den hyllade tv-serien ”I may destroy you”. Sedan dess har HFPA lovat bot och bättring, och en kommande handlingsplan för ökad mångfald.
Golden Globe Awards sänds på TV4 Play natten mot måndagen.
Fakta

Nomineringar i urval

Bästa regissör: Emerald Fennell ("Promising young woman"), David Fincher ("Mank"), Regina King ("One night in Miami"), Aaron Sorkin ("The trial of the Chicago 7"), Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland").

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i dramafilm: Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's black bottom"), Andra Day ("The United States vs Billie Holiday"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a woman"), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising young woman").

Bästa manliga skådespelare i dramafilm: Riz Ahmed ("Sound of metal"), Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey’s black bottom"), Anthony Hopkins ("The father"), Gary Oldman ("Mank"), Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

Bästa film (drama): "The father", "Mank", "Nomadland", "Promising young woman", "The trial of the Chicago 7".

Bästa film (musikal eller komedi): "Borat subsequent moviefilm", "Hamilton", "Palm Springs", "Music", "The prom".

Bästa manus: "Promising young woman", "Mank", "The trial of the Chicago 7", "The father", "Nomadland".

Bästa tv-serie (drama): "The crown", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Ratched".

Bästa tv-serie (musikal eller komedi): "Emily in Paris", "The flight attendant", "The great", "Schitt's Creek", "Ted Lasso".

