The eldest and most vulnerable have had their covid-19 jabs. In March, April and May, the wider-scale vaccination program will commence, where all 1.1 million or so Scanians over the age of 18 will be offered the vaccine. Here are some of the most essential things you should know:

1) How will I find out when it’s my turn?

The over 65s have received a letter from their local district health centre (SE: vårdcentral).

Those aged 18-64, who do not belong to any risk group, can monitor information from Region Skåne via 1177.se and various media outlets.

2) Do I need to book an appointment myself, and if so, how?

Yes, the elderly who have received the letter need to book an appointment at their local district health centre, either via 1177.se, or by phone.

When it’s the turn of the 18-64 age group later in the spring, the vaccinations will be done by private companies that have signed agreements with Region Skåne. Each individual will need to book an appointment at one of these companies via 1177.se

3) When does the vaccination start to work?

Approximately two weeks after the first jab, the risk of infection starts to reduce, according to the initial large-scale British studies. The level of protection then increases gradually.

But the vaccination only provides strong and lasting protection after the second jab. Expect full protection two weeks after your second dose.

4) Where will I be vaccinated? Does it need to be where I live?

If you’re due to be vaccinated at your local district health centre, then that’s where you should go.

If you’re under 65 and due to be vaccinated at one of the private companies, you can choose where to book. There will be several vaccination locations in most of the municipalities in Skåne, and you can book an appointment wherever there are times, where you work, or closest to home.

The free vaccination is for everyone who is based in Skåne, i.e. also for Stockholmers who have moved into a summer residence in Skåne, students, or asylum-seekers who live here, for example.

4) Can I choose which vaccine I receive?

No, at the district health centres you need to take the vaccine that’s available.

It might be possible to decide which strain you get in the later phases. The seventeen private companies that will vaccinate the 18-64 age group will not necessarily have all the strains available at the same time, but rather two or three at a time.

If you know what company has what vaccine available, you can try and book an appointment accordingly.

5) Are all the vaccines equally effective?

In the studies done by the manufacturers before approval, the vaccine from Astra Zeneca had worse results than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine.

But now that the vaccination has been going on for months and it’s been possible to study the full-scale effects, there are no marked differences. A British study on millions of vaccinated subjects showed that the Astra Zeneca vaccine provided the same protection as Pfizer’s.

6) Can I wait until the autumn and still get a free vaccination if I feel uncertain now?

Yes, the agreement that the province has with the state for offering free vaccinations applies for all of 2021. But Region Skåne’s agreement with the private vaccination firms is only in place until 31 August. After that there will likely be fewer vaccination locations and times available. At least if most people have had their jab by then.

7) How common are side effects?

It’s very common to feel a stinging sensation where you got the jab, or to feel a little feverish afterwards. Up to a third of recipients feel this.

But these are just mild side effects that usually disappear after a day or two. Serious side effects are more unusual.

The risk of a serious allergic reaction to one of the covid vaccines currently approved is very low – approximately one in 100,000.

The symptoms investigated related to Astra Zeneca’s vaccine are even more rare: blood clots in combination with internal bleeding. About twenty cases for every twenty million vaccinated.

The symptoms are nevertheless serious, having caused several states to temporarily suspend vaccinations and are now being investigated by the European Medicines Agency.

8) Can some people not be vaccinated?

Children under 18, as the vaccines have not been tested on the young.

Although there is no evidence that vaccination would be dangerous for the foetus, the Public Health Agency (Folkhälsomyndigheten) advises against vaccination for pregnant women, out of caution.

No other group is advised against vaccination. But if you have in the past had a serious allergic reaction to a vaccine or are allergic to any of the active ingredients in the vaccines, then seek medical advice before getting vaccinated.

The vaccines do not contain egg, lactose or antibiotics.

9) Will I receive a vaccine passport once I’ve had my two jabs?

Several countries have issued a certificate. A certificate can also be issued by the vaccination provider. But the point is to be able to travel, and for that, the certificate needs to be valid internationally.

The EU is planning a digital “green card”. This will show if a person has been vaccinated, been tested recently or has had covid. The aim is to facilitate travel between EU countries.

But it will take at least three months to develop this Digital Green Pass, according to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. This means it won’t be available until August.

10) How is information about vaccination being distributed to everyone, even those who don’t have a computer or who speak different languages?

The elderly who don’t have a computer will be vaccinated at district health centres, which can be reached by phone.

On 1177.se there is information on covid-19 and the vaccinations in several languages.